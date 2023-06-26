Soul Fighter: Riot Games announces massive cross-game summer event

Riot Games announces a brand new summer event set to incentivize most of their gaming titles. Soul Fighter will bring a cross-game event to life across League of Legends (LoL), Teamfight Tactics (TFT), and two other games.

Soul Fighter is set to begin an adrenaline-pumping event across the world of Runeterra. And, every single game built upon the precipice of the world is set to celebrate. According to Riot, the event is set to honor the fighting games genre by bringing “deep emotional resonance and unique character moments” from those games into this event.

The event starts next month and will be going on for six long weeks where various new game modes and features will be added to the games. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming summer event Soul Fighter.

When does Soul Fighter kick off in the world of Runeterra?

The mysterious world of Runeterra hosts some of the best character lores in the history of gaming. And it is also the birthplace of some of the best gaming titles Riot ever produced. And to bring joy and competition to these games, Riot is set to introduce Soul Fighter on July 20. The event will last for six weeks, ending on August 28.

While all the characters of Runeterra are affected by this event, Soul Fighter does not take place in their world. Soul Fighter takes place in a different dimension where the very purpose is to become a victor in the greatest competition, the “Tournament of Souls.”

According to Riot, the tournament is hosted by a mysterious God’s Eye. And it features a battle-royale structure where the last standing extraordinary fighter is crowned champion. When addressing the Soul Fighter event, Andrei van Roon, the Head of League Studio said this:

We’re really excited for the range of different experiences across the League of Legends ecosystem that make up the Soul Fighter event. Arena, Soul Brawl, and Tag Duel will let players experience League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Wild Rift, respectively, in new ways that we think bring something really fresh to the table. We can’t wait to see what players think once they get their hands on them.

Soul Fighter brings many new modes and features to all four titles

League of Legends

In order to celebrate the start of Soul Fighter, Riot’s popular MOBA title is set to receive many new features. It includes a new game mode, an in-client metagame experience, 12 new Soul Fighter skins, and a brand new Champion.

Arena

This game mode features a total of four teams consisting of two players each pit against the other in battle. Each team will battle against one another in rotating rounds, at the end of which the winner shall receive unique Augmentations. This will continue until the final team is left standing.

The battle will take place on four different battlefields, all of which vary in size, terrain density, and theme. The best part of all this is that Champions from the Soul Fighter dimension will make cameo appearances. be it to help or cause trouble.

New Champion

Following their announcement for LoL patch update 13.14, the new Champion Naafiri the Hound of Hundred Bites will join the fray with the Soul Fighter event.

Soul Fighter skins

A total of 12 new skins will be introduced at this event. Following are the skins set to come to LoL.

Soul Fighter Samira (Ultimate)

Soul Fighter Viego (Legendary)

Soul Fighter Naafiri

Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter Sett

Soul Fighter Lux

Soul Fighter Jhin

Soul Fighter Gwen

Soul Fighter Evelynn

Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco

Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke

Tournament of Souls (LoL exclusive)

Tournament of Souls is a style-rating-focused combo-battler that takes place in the client. Players will take on the role of Samira and gain a Reputation by playing games of League, which in turn allows them to face new opponents and unlock new abilities for Samira to progress further in the tournament.

The objective of the tournament is to defeat all ten opponent champions and become its new champion. Players can claim rewards after each victory and can unlock the Story and Expert difficulty levels, each with differing levels of challenge for players of all levels of skill and time commitment.

Apart from all these, a Soul Fighter 2023 Pass will also come to LoL with this event update.

Teamfight Tactics

Just like League, TFT will also receive many new features along with a new game mode with this update. All the additions are:

Soul Brawl

A similar game mode was introduced during this year’s Lunar Gala named Fortune’s Favor. This time around, the new game mode is called Soul Brawl.

This game mode takes place across two stages; the Training phase, where players compete for Soul Power that will strengthen their Soul Crown and provide additional loot options, and the Tournament phase, where players will be eliminated in a best-of-three bracket tournament.

The Choncc Dome

Alongside the game mode is the in-client narrative experience, The Choncc Dome. Here, Champions and Tacticians team up to prepare for the Tournament of Souls. The Choncc Dome marks the first time a TFT in-client experience has been brought to mobile platforms and the first time an Event has had an Exclusive Pass.

Cosmetics

Chibi Gwen is the new Tactician joining the Soul Fighter update. And there is also a new skin coming for the Tactician called Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen. This set is of Mythic rarity.

Tournament of Souls Arena.

Soul Fighter Event Pass.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Tag Duel

This is the new game mode coming to Wild Rift. This game mode pits players against each other in one-on-one combat. Each player will select three champions before entering combat, which can be seamlessly swapped between when off cooldown, leading to all sorts of combos previously only possible with teammates. The first player to reach four kills will emerge victorious.

New Champion

Nillah the Joy Unbound will be joining the Champions roster with the Soul Fighter update.

Skins

Brand new Soul Fighter skin-line will be introduced for the following Champions:

Soul Fighter Nilah

Soul Fighter Draven

Soul Fighter Yasuo

Soul Fighter Irelia

Soul Fighter Xin Zhao

Soul Fighter Xin Zhao (Legendary Edition)

In-client narrative experience

Players will experience an original story set within the world of Soul Fighter, which is primarily told through the eyes of Draven and Yasuo as they battle in the Tournament of Souls and venture into the Lands Beyond. Players will progress through a visual novel, which also features minigame combat that will test their speed and accuracy, by playing matches of Wild Rift.

By progressing through the event, players will be rewarded with tokens, which can be spent on various items in the event shop, and unlock Arcade Mode. In Arcane Mode, players will get to play through a series of minigames as their favorite Soul Fighter champion, earn an exclusive emote, and more.

Just like the other titles, a Sould Fighter Event Pass will be introduced to Wild Rift as well.

Legends of Runeterra

Unlike the other three Riot titles, Legends of Runeterra will not receive any new game mode for the Soul Fighter event. However, the other details remain the same. Plenty of new skins, Emotes, and Cardbacks will come to the game along with a Soul Fighter Event pass.

The new skins to be introduced are:

Soul Fighter Nidalee (Epic)

Soul Fighter Viego (Epic)

Soul Fighter Sett (Epic)

Soul Fighter Samira (Rare)

Soul Fighter Jhin (Rare)

Soul Fighter Gwen (Rare)

Soul Fighter Pyke (Rare)

Soul Fighter Evelynn

Riot Games Social Impact Fund

If all the addition does not excite you enough, the next bit of information should. Starting from August 1 to the end of the event, 20% of all purchases made from the Event Pass, Soul Fighter Samira, and all related purchases in LoL will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. All the purchases that qualify are:

Soul Fighter Samira (skin only)

Unmatched Bounty Hunter Bundle

Soul Fighter Event Pass

Soul Fighter Event Pass Bundle

Soul Fighter: Fight Night

In order to celebrate this event, Riot Games brings a broadcast event that will feature 16 content creators who will compete both in and out-of-game for the chance to win the title of Fight Night Champion.

It will take place in Los Angeles, California, and will be streamed live on Twitch. The date announced for Soul Fighter: Fight Night is July 17 at 6:00 PM BST.

Here is everything you need to know regarding the upcoming event. For any further information, feel free to check out each title’s Twitter account or the official website of Riot Games.