EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Paulo Dybala has been named the Serie A TIM Player of the Month (POTM) for November, and a special card has been made available in EA FC 24 in his honor. Here is everything you would need to know about this incredible card, including how to obtain it.

Electronic Arts names a soccer star the “Player of the Month” for every league, and it’s a monthly event. Those players are then honored with a special card with improved stats. This POTM promo has been available in the Ultimate Team since the game series was called FIFA. The Roma FC, EA FC 24’s alternate for AS Roma, star Dybala is the latest Serie A TIM POTM for outstanding performance.

About Paulo Dybala Serie A TIM POTM card

The Roma FC striker has an 86-rated Rare Gold as his base Ultimate Team card. He also has two Team of the Week (TOTW) cards of 87 and 88 ratings. But EA FC 24 has recently presented the best edition of Dybala, the 89-rated Serie A TIM POTM. Undoubtedly, every player would like to have such a high-rated striker on their squad.

This is an excellent opportunity for fans to have a special card from the top division of Italian soccer. It would especially help those players trying to build a strong Serie A or Argentine squad. Moreover, the card has some impressive stats, but the 90-Shooting and 93-Dribbling make it so special.

How to obtain this Serie A TIM POTM card?

Fans won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain the Paulo Dybala Serie A TIM POTM. Instead, they must create two Starting XIs to complete the required SBC. But while creating the squads, fans must meet some requirements.

Argentina

At least one Argentine player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

Serie A

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 85.

Fans would be spending over 85,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to create the two required squads. But they can reduce the amount by using their untradable and spare cards. In case of a shortage of cards and coins, fans can participate in the Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these required resources.

EA FC 24 fans should complete the Paulo Dybala Serie A TIM POTM SBC soon, as this Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a limited time.