Will Smith slapping Chris Rock gets parodied by Reddit VALORANT artist

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has taken over every social media platform. Now, a Reddit artist has even made it relatable for VALORANT players.
The 2022 Oscars was one of the most talked about Oscars in recent history. It became the most memorable Oscars after famous comedian, Chris Rock cracked a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Smith. Soon after he cracked the joke, Will Smith walks up to the stage and proceeds to slap him. He then walks back to his seat and screams, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”
Now this event has been memed on every social media platform. With a Reddit artist even making a aprody of it with Sova and Phoenix.
VALORANT pardody of Chris Rock slapping Will Smith
Reddit user KuyaSerge brought the infamous Will Smith slap to life on Haven in VALORANT.
The piece is amply titled “Wow, Phoenix just flashed the sh*t outta me.” It showcases an illustration of Phoenix “slapping” his teammate with his flash in typical VALORANT fashion.
The two appear to be debating who will be peaking long first, with the Sova even starting to say “Wait, let me drone f…” before promptly being flashed by his own teammate. This scenario may feel familiar to avid players of VALORANT who are often at the expense of their teammates blinding or flashing them in one way or another, especially when trying to coordinate a push through a lane on any of the maps.
VALORANT art
Every video game with a big player base always has some beautiful artwork. This includes VALORANT as well. It’s always topical and always has a certain edge to it making it more relatable for the game’s player base. You can check out more art on the r/VALORANT sub-reddit.