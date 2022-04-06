Will Smith slapping Chris Rock gets parodied by Reddit VALORANT artist

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has taken over every social media platform. Now, a Reddit artist has even made it relatable for VALORANT players.

The 2022 Oscars was one of the most talked about Oscars in recent history. It became the most memorable Oscars after famous comedian, Chris Rock cracked a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Smith. Soon after he cracked the joke, Will Smith walks up to the stage and proceeds to slap him. He then walks back to his seat and screams, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Now this event has been memed on every social media platform. With a Reddit artist even making a aprody of it with Sova and Phoenix.

VALORANT pardody of Chris Rock slapping Will Smith