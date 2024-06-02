Cameron Brink Shows Love to God-Mother Sonya Curry on Her Birthday Following Spa Day Together

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry celebrated her 58th birthday on May 30th. Amid a sea of messages, she also got a heartwarming belated birthday wish from her goddaughter, Cameron Brink.

The Los Angeles Sparks center posted a photo on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen embracing her Godmother. The 22-year-old captioned it, “Happy Birthday [heart emojis]. Love you so much god momma!”

Brink and Sonya are extremely close. The two of them spent Sonya’s birthday weekend going out for a Spa retreat. Steph Curry’s sister Sydel also joined the party. From their Instagram pictures, it’s pretty clear that they had a lot of fun.

Sonya was also in attendance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the 2024 WNBA Draft, where the former Stanford star was picked second overall behind Caitlin Clark.

Sonya, who was at Brink’s table with her parents, was the last person to hug the center as she made her way to the stage to get her Sparks jersey.

The entire Curry family has been an avid supporter of Brink throughout her career. Brink’s Godmother even penned a beautiful message for her after the draft.

Sonya Curry shared her excitement for Cameron Brink’s future

After the draft festivities, Sonya Curry posted a heartfelt message for Cameron Brink. She posted a collage of pictures from the draft and captioned it,

“It was such a surreal experience watching my Goddaughter Cameron Brink get picked second in the 2024 WNBA draft by the LA Sparks! Thank you Michelle, Greg, and Cy for including me! Witnessing firsthand, her journey to this day has been nothing short of AMAZING…LA here we come!”

Sonya is keeping tabs on Brink’s WNBA journey with the Sparks as well. She recently shared a picture of her watching the center’s preseason debut for the franchise, where the rookie commented, “Love you god momma!”

Having Stephen Curry and Seth Curry as her godbrothers and Sonya Curry as her Godmother has really helped Brink in a lot of ways. The Brink family’s bond with the Curry family is only set to grow stronger in years to come.