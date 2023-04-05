“Want My Kids To Know, We Lift As We Climb!”: Ayesha Curry Shares an Important Message for Riley, Ryan, and Canon

The Currys have been winning for the past decade! While Stephen Curry has been busy leading the Warriors to four championships in the last eight years, Ayesha Curry has a multitude of ventures keeping her busy as well. From her cookbooks to her utensil line, restaurants, to her brick-and-mortar cafe, Ayesha has been doing it all.

Ayesha’s Sweet July got her invited to Forbes 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi in March. There she talked about how she was using Sweet July to raise a platform for women who have been denied chances, just like she was.

The Currys are always looking for ways to give back to the community, as well as help people reach their potential. Her partnership with Square is not just going to benefit others, but it will also help Ayesha teach an important lesson to her kids.

Ayesha Curry wants her kids to learn about helping others

While at one point or other, all of us have wanted to help out others, but we may not have had the resources to do so. However, that isn’t the case for Ayesha Curry and her family. With a personal net worth of more than $10 Million and her husband’s worth north of $170 Million, we can say that the Currys are well off.

They use their wealth to help and give back to the community as much as possible. While they usually give back with their own Eat. Play. Learn foundation and more. They also use any other opportunities they can get. Launching Forward with Square is a perfect opportunity for Curry to do so.

Talking about Forward, Ayesha said,

“Starting a business is tough for anyone, regardless of their background. But in America today, we’re seeing Black and Latino entrepreneurs opening businesses at a record-setting pace and then facing higher closure rates as a result of the systemic challenges that come their way.”

Ayesha talked about how as a mother, it is essential for her to set the right example for her children.

“I want my kids to know that in our family, we lift as we climb. When you’re in a position to uplift others, you go for it. It’s also important for my kids to see success in people that look like us, whether it’s on TV, in books and magazines or in the boardroom — I want them to see positive examples that show them that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

So far, Curry has done an incredible job setting an example not only for her kids, but also for all the entrepreneurs out there.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha’s kids inspired the name Sweet July

For Ayesha, Sweet July started off as anything and everything that brought joy to her life. However, as the brand grew, she realized the importance of selecting and curating the products in her store as well as her magazine.

When asked about the name, she’d said,

“For me, all of my kids were born in July. I got married in July, and it was this time of extreme happiness.”

It’s an incredible venture and hopefully, it is able to provide the opportunities that Ayesha was looking for herself while coming up.