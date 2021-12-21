“I really want Stephen Curry on Team USA!”: Newly appointed Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about his desire to have the Warriors’ MVP on the National Basketball team roster

Newly appointed Team USA Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about getting Stephen Curry on the squad if he is healthy and available

The Golden State Warriors had a lot to celebrate last night. Stephen Curry got honored at home for breaking Ray Allen‘s all-time 3-point record.

Andre Iguodala recorded 5000 made field goals in his career.

The legend of Andre Iguodala keeps on growing 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hWaQvXAJ3c — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) December 21, 2021

Steve Kerr was officially appointed as the Head Coach for the Men’s USA Basketball Team.

It was a big day overall, and to top it off, the Warriors got a win on their first game back at home. They beat the Kings 113-98, riding on Steph’s 30 points. Draymond Green recorded a triple-double to help secure the win.

Steve Kerr talks about getting Stephen Curry in Team USA

Stephen Curry, in his 13 years of professional basketball has achieved a lot of things. He has countless records to his name, 2x MVP trophies, plenty of all-star selections, and 3 NBA Championships. There are only a few things that he lacks in his resume. Curry hasn’t won a Gold medal with Team USA yet, and he doesn’t have a Finals MVP.

Steve Kerr has taken it upon himself to make sure both those things happen. This year’s Warriors’ squad is prepared to go the distance, with Stephen Curry at the helm of it all. Steve Kerr also wants his superstar to win with Team USA and plans to include him in the squad if Curry agrees.

“If Steph is healthy and wants to play, I’m pretty sure I can convince Grant to put him on the roster.” – USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 20, 2021

Kerr also notes that he’d obviously love to have Steph Curry as part of Team USA — but it’s still too early to know whether or not Curry will be able to participate or not because players’ plans can change so quickly. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 20, 2021

Well, it would be incredible if Steph can play with Team USA and get a Gold there. It would really complete one of the two major missing things in his otherwise perfect resume.