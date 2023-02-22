“Was never envious of Bill Russell”: Wilt Chamberlain explained how he was pitted against Celtics Legend

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell were great friends outside the boundaries of the basketball court amidst their fierce rivalry throughout the 1960s. Of the two, Russell was undoubtedly the greatest NBA champion in the history of the sport. The former Boston Celtics center had accumulated a staggering 11 NBA championships during his NBA tenure. Unparalleled greatness…or was it?

During those years, albeit Chamberlain merely amassed a couple of championships under his belt in comparison, his merit was never in question. The record books, which are congested with his name on achievements, such as his unrivaled 100-point game, are a testament to that.

Evidently, the two players stood out during the formative years of the sport. However, given that they represented different franchises, they were often considered to be adversaries by the media and the public.

Although, despite the vying between the two, they were good friends. This was revealed during one of the pair’s rare sit-down interviews with former NFL player Ahmad Rashad.

Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were good friends!

Prior to Wilt Chamberlain’s untimely death in 1997, Russell and Chamberlain appeared for an interview with former Rashad. And as expected, their legendary battles were brought up. during which time, their perception of each other was touched on.

Rashad mentioned that although they were thought to be bitter rivals by many, they happened to be friends in person. After hearing this, both men laughed, and Chamberlain bolster these claims, sharing his thoughts on the matter.

Wilt Chamberlain said:

“For some odd reason, it always seems vogue to have certain adversaries not liking each other. I mean people think that, for a while we didn’t really like each other …and they always chose to believe that you cannot be as good as we both were apparently and doing our thing and we like you…I had to be envious of him.

Chamberlain, however, did point out that he took offense to the fact that people considered him a ‘loser’ due to Russell’s extensive portfolio of championships. Chamberlain continued:

“The only thing I was envious of him was the fact that people would, from time to time, call me a loser. Well, you know, If I’m a loser, then da*n near everybody else that was playing was a loser”

Wilt Chamberlain is best known for sporting the colors of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Bill Russell, on the other hand, was renowned for representing both teams’ fierce rival, the Boston Celtics.

Despite this, Chamberlain and Russell shared a camaraderie unbeknownst to the majority of the world. One that exemplifies what the sport is truly about.

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell’s stardom in the 1960s.

It goes without saying that dominating an entire decade in sports is worthy of having your name echo in the cosmos when an account of time is taken.

Chamberlain and Russell did precisely that. They were head and shoulders above their peers, and this was displayed every time they took to the floor. Russell’s success is owed to the Celtics surrounding him with a significantly better team. But the record should show that he also held more than his own.

Wilt Chamberlain, on the other hand, was a one-man wrecking crew. His feats of strength and athleticism are prevalent even in this day and age. Beyond anything else though, no matter what their differences, will always remain two of the most unique trailblazers of basketball.

