Tyrese Maxey Expands On His Relationship With James Harden Years After Stint As Teammates

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers’ matchup last night was more than a regular-season game. Both teams feature elite guards, but they share more than just their exceptional basketball skills. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden used to be teammates on the Sixers. Although it’s been almost three years since Harden’s stint in Philly, the two remain quite close even to this day.

Maxey’s ascension to stardom has been one of the best storylines in the NBA. In his rookie season, he only averaged 8.0 points in a measly 15.3 minutes per game. After jumping to 17.5 points per game in his sophomore season, it was clear sky was the limit. His progression would accelerate even further once Harden joined the team in 2022.

The former MVP guard played a significant role in shaping Maxey into the scorer he is today. Through 13 games, Maxey is averaging a career-high 32.5 points while leading the league with 40.4 minutes per game. Although Harden is now 36, he hasn’t missed a beat either. He leads the Clippers with 26.2 points per game.

In their first matchup against each other this season, they both put up great performances. However, Maxey walked away with the 110-108 win behind 39 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists. Harden tried his best to lead the Clippers to a win with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Following the game, the media asked Maxey about his relationship with Harden. The All-Star guard revealed some information behind his connection with the Clippers star.

“I love James,” Maxey told The Athletic’s Law Murray. “He works extremely hard. I’ve seen it. He really cares about the game of basketball. I learned a lot from him.”

Maxey has certainly applied Harden’s teachings to his production. He may not necessarily play the same way as Harden, but he is now able to impose his will on the game in the same emphatic fashion.

Back when the Sixers freshly traded Harden to the Clippers, the 11-time All-Star spoke on Maxey’s talent. Before the 6-foot-2 guard developed into one of the league’s premier scorers, Harden saw greatness worth cultivating.

“I can only expect great things from Tyrese, just because of the amount of work I know he puts in,” Harden said to Gina Mizell. “He’s in the gym. He loves it, so the results are going to happen for him in a great way. I’m excited for him.”

These two were inseparable during their time as teammates. Even after their hard-fought battle, Maxey couldn’t seem to leave Harden’s side.

The results certainly speak for themselves. Maxey has quickly become the light and hope of the Sixers organization. Even if they were to shift focus away from Joel Embiid and Paul George, Maxey provides the reassurance that the team won’t be hopeless.