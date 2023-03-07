ESL Pro League Season 17 Group C schedule (March 8): FaZe, OG, and Vitality return

Group B of ESL Pro League Season 17 has concluded and only two more groups remain. As one of the most stacked groups this season, Group C has a lot of eyes trained on it. Eight teams will go head to head this week to confirm four more spots at the EPL playoffs. With a group containing behemoths like FaZe Clan and Vitality, fans won’t want to miss this. Here’s the schedule for day one.

Opening matches for ESL Pro League Season 17 Group C listed

Group C opening matches (all times are CET)

16:00: paiN vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

16:00: FaZe vs. Rooster

19:30: OG vs. 00NATION

19:30: Grayhound vs. Vitality

All matches will be best-of-threes, with no elimination games on day one. FaZe and Vitality are the favorites of the group, expected to make quick work of their competitors. However, a resurgent OG could throw a spanner in the works. Coldzera’s 00Nation also has a bunch of upset potential that could catch the favorites off guard.

Ninjas in Pyjamas find themselves in roster limbo as they can’t seem to field their whole squad for a tournament. As of now, k0nfig will be standing for hampus who is on break. The underdogs of Grayhound, Rooster, and paiN have an advantage due to the new format.

Instead of the traditional single elimination bracket, teams get three chances to qualify. This means that teams can make it to the playoffs despite dropping two bo3’s in their group, thanks to the ‘Last Chance’ stage.

So far, Cloud9, G2, Outsiders, fnatic, Heroic, Mouz, Furia, and Movistar Riders have made it through. Four more spots will be filled after the conclusion of Group C at the ESL Pro League. All matches will be streamed live on:

