WrestleMania 39 is on our heels. All the plans are in place, and it is just a matter of executing them well now. However, it appears that an unexpected injury to a SmackDown superstar has caused a bit of a concern backstage. Although, there is still hope that by the night of the event, everything will be alright and the show will go as planned.

Also read: Former WWE Champion May Sit WrestleMania 39 Out Due To An Injury

The star in question is none other than Ronda Rousey. The former UFC star is reportedly booked to fight for the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania. However, she is currently legitimately injured and leading to questions regarding her involvement at the Grandest Stage of all.

WWE Hopeful regarding title change plans at WrestleMania 39 despite injury concerns

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Ronda Rousey and her injury situation. Alvarez stated that the former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion “had re-aggravated a previous non-serious injury and she should be back soon.”

Meltzer added that Ronda would be out for a while and it was unclear how much would she be able to recover by the time she starts wrestling again. But the hope backstage was that she and Shayna Baszler would still win the tag titles from Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39.

He said:

“From what I understand, she’s limited [and] probably will be out and exactly how much she will be recovered by, when she’s wrestling again, is unknown. But the hope is that they will still win the tag team titles at WrestleMania. That was the original idea. That’s still the hope.”

Ronda Rousey wanted to win the tag team championships with Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey was the SmackDown women’s Champion and was set to defend her title against Raquel Gonzalez at the Royal Rumble. However, the match was moved up and Rousey ended up losing the title to a returning Charlotte Flair instead.

According to reports, this was done at the behest of Rousey because she wanted to pursue the tag titles with Baszler instead.

This eventually led to a lot of plans changing. Bianca Belair was originally planned to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. With the Queen winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Asuka was given her spot.

Rhea Ripley, who would have fought Ronda Rousey, will now face her bogeyman Flair instead.

As far as the titles go, reports state that the decision to put the titles on Lynch and Lita was made because the WWE did not think that Io Sky and Dakota Kai were big enough names to go up against Rousey at WrestleMania.

With the WWE investing as much as they have in Rousey to change all their plans, it is understandable why they want her to recover in time for the title change at Mania.

Click here for more Wrestling News