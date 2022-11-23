Did Andrade El Idolo Hint at a WWE Return on Social Media?

For the last six months, there have been a lot of controversies and brawls within the AEW locker room. One of them was last month’s backstage fight between Andrade El Idolo and Sami Guevara. The two men were involved in a Twitter back and forth which resulted in a legit fight afterward. Moreover, the former WWE superstar was sent home before the following episode of Dynamite. Recently, Andrade did something that has made many assume he is making a WWE return.

The Mexican Star wasn’t happy with his booking in WWE and therefore, left the company and signed with AEW last year. However, now it appears the change in promotion has not fared well for him. The former NXT champion recently made a Social Media post that has fired up rumors of him leaving AEW.

Fans believe Andrade hinted at a WWE return through his recent Instagram post

Following the backstage altercation, there were reports that Andrade is done with AEW and might return to WWE. Moreover, the Mexican Star hasn’t been featured on AEW tv since the whole dispute.

Yesterday, the suspended AEW superstar took to his Instagram account and thanked everyone for being on his side. Although he did not provide any context to the post, he also said “Goodbye”.

Interestingly, three WWE superstars who he used to be paired with in the past reacted to it. Zelina Vega, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza, who reacted to the post, have made many speculate Andrade is leaving AEW. Though, there has been no official statement on whether the suspended star has been granted a release.

Can the former NXT champion sign with WWE if released by AEW?

Although nothing is guaranteed in the wrestling world, Andrade does have some supporters in WWE. He is married to Charlotte Flair, who is the daughter of Ric Flair, who mentored Triple H. Vince McMahon may not have used him properly, but he did hold the NXT title working under HHH. The Game has valued his in-ring work and might be interested in bringing him back.

Well, by connecting all the dots, one can easily deduce that Andrade will make his WWE return. However, it all depends on whether and when Tony Khan will free him. Still, even if he is released from AEW, a non-competing clause might also come into play.

Nevertheless, it was just a post from an angry AEW talent to which WWE stars have reacted. So, nothing can be said until any party presents an official statement. However, if Andrade is released from AEW, chances are very high that he will return to WWE.

