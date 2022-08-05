AEW Star gives a heartwarming reply to a fan who compared him to WWE Superstar The Rock

AEW star gives a heartwarming reply to a fan over Twitter who compares him to the WWE Superstar, The Rock.

AEW and WWE are two of the biggest companies when it comes to the sport of professional wrestling. More than often there have been comparisons taking place between the wrestlers of the comparisons. The fans often draw the line of comparison and at times we get to see even the wrestlers get involved in a conversation regarding the same. One such incident took place recently where one of the stars of All Elite Wrestling won the heart of a fan with his reply on Twitter. The fan had compared the AEW star to the Superstar of WWE, The Rock.

The AEW star who has been recently compared to the wrestler turned Hollywood actor The Rock is none other than Ricky Starks. In a recent Twitter exchange, the reigning FTW Champion responded to a fan regarding the same. On the career front, the AEW star has successfully defended the FTW Championship against former WWE star Cole Karter. Shortly after, he was confronted by Danhausen.

AEW Star gives a heartwarming reply on being compared to The Rock

The interaction between Starks and Danhausen has been receiving massive praise on social media. This also led to the Team Taz member claiming he has the same work ethic as The Great One. The wrestler mentioned in his tweet that he has the same energy and same work ethic as the WWE Sensation, The Rock.

Same energy. Same work ethic. — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) July 22, 2022

It has not been the first time that Starks has been compared to the Brahma Bull. In the recent past, speaking to The PWI Podcast, the AEW wrestler has revealed his honest opinion on being compared to the WWE legend. The wrestler stated that people compare him to The Rock by the way he dresses and other stuff. The wrestler further said that he has been into wrestling not copying The Rock.

He also added that he has never studied the promos of the Brahma Bull about exactly what he does. He further cleared that it all comes from how he feels and how he wants to look. Starks also said that it bothers him when people discredit his originality.

“Well, the only thing that bothers me is when people try to say that I’m actually actively copying The Rock with the way I dress and all this other dumb sh–. It does p— me off because I’ve never gone into wrestling trying to copy The Rock. I’ve never studied The Rock’s promos to do exactly how he does. Everything I do, it comes from my head. It comes from how I feel and how I want to look. So when I hear people say that and discredit my originality, it does bother me a bit.”