“How dare he still talk to?” – Popular AEW Star reveals that he is still in touch with Cody Rhodes

A popular star of AEW has revealed that he is still in touch with the former EVP of All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes made the news in the recent past when the former EVP of All Elite Wrestling quit the company to join his former company of WWE. The brief stint of The American Nightmare with Tony Khan’s AEW is in the history books but his valuable contributions to the company since its inception are still vivid. Now the AEW star has made a revelation about his friendship with the WWE sensation, Cody Rhodes.

The AEW star was launched by Cody Rhodes on television during his initial days as the inaugural TNT Champion. The two men fought in a memorable title match on the June 17th episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020, which saw Rhodes emerge victorious. The AEW superstar and the friend of Cody Rhodes is none other than Ricky Starks. Ricky recently spoke to Wreselting Inc., On the show, Ricky revealed that the former EVP of All Elite Wrestling is still his go-to person despite the latter parting ways with AEW.

Popular AEW Star reveals that he is still in touch with Cody Rhodes

Ricky said that he knows a lot of people who make up rumours and ideas because he is friends with some people and he finds it to be funny. The wrestler further said that if one has a real friendship with someone then it does not matter where they go or what happens to them. The AEW wrestler further said that it was Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan who brought him in. Ricky also revealed that he is in touch with Cody and still talks to him and also asks for advice from him.

The wrestler further thought that there is nothing wrong with it. He also added that he is not a turncoat or something like that. According to Ricky, it is just a genuine friend to have somebody that actually who cares and looks out for.

“Absolutely [On still being in touch with Cody Rhodes]…I know a lot of people make up these rumours and ideas because I’m friends with someone that certain things happen, and it’s just funny to me other people like how dare he still talk to? It’s like if you had a real friendship with someone, you guys would know that it doesn’t matter where they go or what happens to them. Yes, Cody and Tony brought me in, for sure. I still talk to Cody. So asking for advice. There’s nothing wrong with that. There’s no, you know, I’m not a turncoat or something like that. It’s just a genuine friend to have somebody that actually, you know, cares and looks out for me.”