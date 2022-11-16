The Idea of CM Punk Returning to WWE Has Reportedly Been Met With Revolts Backstage

CM Punk has been absent from wrestling for months following what transpired during AEW’s All Out post-media scrum backstage. Punk’s actions shocked the wrestling world and while some still stand with Punk, others detest him. It is uncertain at this point if Punk will return to wrestling again, however, it was reported earlier that AEW is likely to buy out Punk’s contract. While one door closes for Punk, will the other open?

There have been speculations about the Straight-Edge superstar returning to WWE. Although his return is not confirmed yet, bringing Punk back could earn WWE a staggering amount of money. With the talk about Steve Austin returning to compete at WrestleMania 39, everybody has their eyes on Punk as a potential opponent for The Texas Rattle Snake.

Some WWE employees refuse to have Punk back in WWE

After the wrestling world learned about the violent outburst that AEW All Out post-show entailed when CM Punk flew into a rage and unleashed hell backstage, Punk has taken the form of a real-life villain in many people’s eyes.

His actions backstage and remarks during the scrum have been deemed unprofessional, inflammatory, and unacceptable. Speaking on The Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer weighed in on the prospect of bringing the former Ultimate Fighter back.

“I know people in WWE who absolutely do not want him there, but they are not the people on the creative team. Everyone knows what happened in AEW, it’s like, ‘Do we really want that? Do we need that? No, we don’t need that. We don’t really want that.’ But at the end of the day, it’s not their decision”. Said Meltzer.

According to Meltzer, bringing Punk back to WWE would be big. From a financial gain standpoint, having him back is good for business, however, with his marred reputation, a lot of people backstage are unwilling to work with him.

Meltzer also pointed out that those people who do not want him in WWE do not belong to the creative team. Meltzer further added that while Triple H may not agree to bring Punk back, Vince McMahon would have certainly taken the risk “with that kind of money at stake”.

Is CM Punk Vs Stone Cold Steve Austin going to happen at WrestleMania 39?

As of this writing, CM Punk has not officially left AEW. If Nick Khan releases CM Punk by buying out his contract, there is a higher chance of seeing Punk return to WWE. However, that still has to go through Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque.

Punk is currently recovering from a torn triceps he sustained at the PPV event of All Out after defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

At one point in the podcast, Dave Meltzer speculated that WWE could have one night headlined by Punk Vs Austin and the other by The Rock Vs Roman Reigns but, then again, not a lot of people will be on board with this idea. It remains to be seen if WWE will outgrow Punk’s conduct and take his tirade of abuse in stride.

