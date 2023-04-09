WWE News and Rumors: Will Roman Reigns Appear At Next Month’s Backlash Pay-Per-View?

Almost everyone was sure Cody Rhodes will finally end Roman Reigns’ title reign at WrestleMania 39. The mega event is done and dusted, but he still holds the Undisputed Championship. As a matter of fact, The Tribal Chief is all set to complete 1000 days as champion. Though before that, he might have to go through one more title defense. A recent report has shed light on the current plans WWE has for Roman Reigns at Backlash 2023.

WWE is scheduled to host this year’s Backlash pay-per-view on May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While fans are eager to know Roman’s next opponent, it seems WWE has no current plans to put his titles on the line. At least, not at the Backlash PPV next month.

Roman Reigns, as of now, is not in plans to be on the 2023 Backlash match card

Dave Meltzer, in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, discussed the current chances of Roman Reigns at Backlash 2023. According to him, as of last week’s Monday Night RAW, The Tribal Chief was not planned to be in Puerto Rico next month.

There could be two reasons why WWE is not booking Roman Reigns at Backlash despite being the current titleholder. First, his absence will put all limelight on the Cody Rhodes versus Brock Lesnar match. After what happened on the last RAW, both men are rumored to face each other at the upcoming PPV.

Not being on the Backlash match card will also serve one more purpose for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will get closer to 1000 days as the champion. Meltzer noted that Roman may not appear at next month’s event, but he will be present at the other major events after that. He stated:

“[Roman] Reigns will not be on the San Juan [Backlash] card, or at least, that wasn’t the plan on Monday. But he will be doing other major events over the next few months.”

Roman Reigns will not be on the WWE Backlash 2023 card in San Juan, or at least that wasn’t the plan on Monday But he will be doing other major events over the next few months. – WON pic.twitter.com/Zzide1TseJ — WWE Hindi Crowd 🇮🇳 (@WWEHindiCrowd) April 7, 2023

Well, fans won’t be happy that The Tribal Chief is going to miss the first big event after WrestleMania. Though, the good part is, he will be on the card for the events after that.

WWE’s pay-per-view in Puerto Rico next month will be hosted by none other than Bad Bunny

Other than Roman Reigns, it seems WWE is leaving no stone unturned for the 2023 Backlash. First, the host, and now, the rumors of a mega match between Brock and Cody. In fact, the host for this year’s edition was announced even before WrestleMania 39. And it’s none other than Bad Bunny.

@sanbenito Will host Backlash 2023 Bad bunny 🤯 This was a great #BadBunny pic.twitter.com/i3Fy217eCy — Wrestle Az News (@Aabez_03) March 8, 2023

Bad Bunny has been a celebrity that WWE fans eagerly want to see in the ring. The Puerto Rican rapper is also rumored to tag along with Rey Mysterio to face Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Though the match hasn’t been made official by WWE as of now.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.