Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Are Reportedly “Far From Done”

|Published 11/03/2023

Roman Reigns Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
Credits: WWE

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, unlike his previous matches with past opponents, his insurance policy appears to be wearing thin. Earlier this year, Sami Zayn defected from the Bloodline. His exit was met with Jey Uso being caught in two minds. He has since pledged his allegiance to the Tribal Chief once again. Although, it seems that their storyline is far from done.

Jey Uso is the only Bloodline member who was forced to join the faction. Every other member has joined voluntarily. However, Jey was beaten, both physically and psychologically, until he fell in line. It appears that this is still wearing on his mind.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are reportedly “far from done”

Sami Zayn attacking Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble elicited a surprising response from Jey Uso. Despite being the only one opposing his entry into the stable, Jey Uso eventually developed a brotherly bond with the former Intercontinental Champion.

While the rest of the Bloodline punished Zayn for his act of defiance against Reigns, Jey left the arena without uttering another word.

He even appeared to try and help Sami Zayn beat Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Jey’s mind seemed to be made about Reigns. However, he recently attacked Zayn and joined hands with his brother Jimmy once again.

It seems that he is firmly back and on Roman’s side once again. Although, The Wrestling Blog are reporting that the feud between Jey and Roman is far from done.

They wrote:

“My Source has stated the following ‘Roman Reings, and Jey Usos are not done yet, this is far from done.’”

Fans believe Jey is back in Bloodline to protect Jimmy

On Reigns’ last WWE appearance, he was heard threatening to punish Jimmy for Jey’s actions. Fans believe that his twin brother returned in order to protect his brother.


This theory is interesting when you consider that the main reason why Jey joined hands with Roman Reigns back in 2020 was to protect Jimmy from his cousin.

