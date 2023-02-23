WWE Is Reportedly Worried That Sami Zayn’s Popularity Could “Hurt” Cody Rhodes’ Momentum For WrestleMania 39

The Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal saw an emotional match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. In the lead-up to the match, Canadian fans were positive that WWE would finally give Zayn the push he deserves but, the former honorary Uce was thoroughly defeated by the Tribal Chief. Signs in the crown even said, “If Zayn Loses, We Riot”. However, Roman Reigns dominated most of the match and retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. After the match concluded, Reigns was going to punish Zayn further, but his old friend, Kevin Owens, came to his aid and saved the day.

Ever since defecting from the Bloodline, Sami Zayn has become the most talked-about wrestler on the roster. His push as a main-event talent has been long overdue, but WWE authorities reportedly do not see him as a main-event talent. This almost caused an insurgency on Monday Night Raw this past week.

WWE cut short Cody Rhodes’ promo to avert the Sami Zayn chants

Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring on Monday Night Raw in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Shortly after, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman. According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE let Heyman early into the segment to tune down the Sami Zayn chants from the crowd.

Meltzer noted how it was a cause for concern leading up to WrestleMania 39. Meltzer also pointed out that the surging cheers for Zayn could “hurt” Rhodes’ momentum for WrestleMania 39.

“They didn’t kill the story by having him loose. When Cody was out there…the stuff with Cody and Heyman…they were very concerned about Sami chants, which is one of the reasons why they got Heyman out there in seconds,” Meltzer stated.

Will WWE make the WrestleMania main event a triple-threat match?

The way things are going, it is conspicuous that Sami Zayn has become a fan-favorite in WWE. The fans want the former honorary Uce to main-event WrestleMania. But since Cody Rhodes has earned his shot by winning the Rumble, will WWE make it a triple-threat match?

Speaking on an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE is going ahead with the original plans for WrestleMania 39, that is, Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes. Meltzer also claimed that Sami Zayn’s name hasn’t even been “thrown in” yet.

The current plan for the main event of #WrestleMania is to keep the match as Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, and not add Sami Zayn for a triple threat. – per @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/IXMxomsiyi — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) February 19, 2023

“I know what the plan was as of. It’s not Sami [Zayn] being thrown in. Could they [WWE] do it? They could always change… Look, I was told they weren’t going to do anything with the Sami thing. It could always change.”

Although it’s highly unlikely, Meltzer stated that there is a possibility for the promotion to change things up and add Zayn to the equation.

Click here for more wrestling news.