Bobby Lashley Rubs It in Brock Lesnar’s Face After Eliminating Him in the Royal Rumble

Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins battle during the men s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most shocking moments of Royal Rumble 2013 was Brock Lesnar’s elimination in under 3 minutes. The Beast Incarnate entered the match as entrant number 12. Traditionally, Brock Lesnar has been virtually unstoppable in the Royal Rumble match. One of his most notable Royal Rumble dominations was in 2020 when he scored 13 eliminations. Brock Lesnar was also the winner of last year’s Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion’s entry in the match saw quick eliminations of Santos Escobar, Chad Gable, and Angelo Dawkins.

Brock’s entry was followed by his rival Bobby Lashley who was entrant number 13. The Almighty made a beeline for the ring and dished out spears to all competitors in the ring, including Brock Lesnar. When Lesnar hoisted Lashley up for an F5, Lashley quickly countered and sent Brock over the top rope with a lariat.

The Beast’s elimination was probably one of the biggest shockers of the Royal Rumble match. Following his elimination, Brock went berserk and attacked Baron Corbin, who was making his way to enter the tournament. In addition. Lesnar got his hands on an official as well, outside the ring.

Bobby Lashley trolls Brock Lesnar after Royal Rumble

On January 23, Brock Lesnar made his return to the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw and cost Bobby Lashley the chance to dethrone the United States Champion, Austin Theory. Lesnar attacked Lashley again on SmackDown, the night before the Royal Rumble.

The Almighty may have gotten his revenge on Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match, but the former added insult to injury after he took to Twitter to rub it in Brock’s face. At this point, it’s conspicuous that the duo’s rivalry will continue.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at last year’s Royal Rumble in a singles match. This was the second time Lesnar conceded defeat to the Almighty at Royal Rumble.

Will Gunther face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39?

At one point during the Royal Rumble match, The Ring General finally came face to face with the man he desires the most to compete with, Brock Lesnar. Their face-off sparked a huge reaction from the crowd. Could this mean that WWE is planning to pit the two athletes against each other at WrestleMania 39?

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, a match between the two will happen in the future, but not at WrestleMania 39. With Lesnar’s ongoing feud with Lashley, it is unlikely for Gunther to have a match with Lensar anytime soon.

“The Gunther thing was just a tease that felt like, ‘Someday, we’ve got this in our pocket; we could do it,'” Meltzer said. “The Lashley one felt like it was the WrestleMania match.”

Both Lesnar and Lashley are even with their victories over each other. A WrestleMania match between the two could be the stage to cap off their rivalry.

