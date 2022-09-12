Bradley Cooper most likely to play the lead role of two-time WWE Hall of Famer in his biopic

Bradley Cooper is likely to play the lead role of two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Given the aura of the wrestler, Cooper certainly fits the bill.

As per the sources, the legendary wrestler of the company of WWE will soon be receiving the biopic. The biopic will encompass his intriguing lifestyle and legendary pro wrestling career. Given the star power attached to the wrestler’s name, a big superstar like Cooper certainly fits the bill. However, nothing has been made official yet but it would be exciting on the part of the wrestler’s as well as Cooper’s fans all across the globe if things get finalized.

The wrestler on whom there will be a biopic in the near future is none other than the 16-time World Champion, popularly known as ‘The Nature Boy,’ Ric Flair. Ric recently appeared on the To Be The Man podcast. On the show, the legend revealed how Cooper is in the running to become ‘The Nature Boy.’ He further said that nothing has yet been made official.

Speaking about the topic Ric said that there are talks right now that he can’t mention. The 16-time World Champion further said that they’ve talked to Bradley Cooper and he could see him doing that. That’s the only name that’s come up added the wrestling legend but also added that it is only rumoured.

Ric also said that even though he has heard about it officially, it’s not in place. He further added that Bradley Cooper is not playing him in a movie, yet. The wrestling is hoping to play him.

Though renowned as one of the greatest actors of his time, it took Bradley Cooper a considerable amount of time to receive his breakthrough role. The actor started his cine journey in the year 2009 with The Hangover, playing the role of Phil Wenneck. The role gained immense fandom on the part of the wrestler. It led him to receive the Comedy Actor of the Year award during the 13th Hollywood Film Festival.

“Well, there’s talks right now that I can’t mention. They are making a movie about my life and I know that they’ve talked to Bradley Cooper. I could see him doing that. I could see him. That’s the only name that’s come up I don’t [think it’s confirmed]. That’s only rumoured. I mean, I’ve heard it officially, but it’s not in place. So ladies and gentlemen, it’s not true that he’s playing Ric Flair. I’ve heard they’ve talked to him, that’s it. Bradley Cooper is not playing me in a movie, yet. I hope he does.”