“Brock Lesnar didn’t have to pay the price” – Kurt Angle reacts to Brock Lesnar’s 2004 walkout

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently talked about Brock Lesnar and his walkout of WWE in the early 2000s.

Brock Lesnar and his bond with Vince McMahon is not a secret from the WWE universe. While the former CEO rates the Beast Incarnate above all, the latter has always seen his former boss as a father figure. However, in 2004, Brock left the company leaving Vince McMahon high and dry. But, when he returned, he was booked even better and is still and main event star of the company. Recently, WWE legend Kurt Angle discussed Brock Lesnar’s walkout and gave his take on the matter.

While speaking on his The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer talked about his former in-ring rival walking out of the company in the early 2000s. The veteran also analyzed why WWE did not take any action and how Vince McMahon used to react to such things.

Kurt Angle feels Brock Lesnar was not punished because he’s a massive star

The Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that the former CEO was not very tolerant of such acts. Angle stated that Mr. McMahon forgives but never forgets. He then recalled his walkout from WWE and shared how he was treated on his return. Kurt Angle claimed he did not receive the same treatment as Vince was letting him know what he did the last time. So, all he could do was face the consequences without complaining.

However, talking about Brock Lesnar, the Hall of Famer felt the 10-time world champion was let go because of his star power. Angle stated that it was because Brock came back stronger than ever and is, therefore, being pushed to the moon. He said:

“I didn’t receive the same treatment as I did the first time, you know, And he was letting me know, ‘Hey, I forgive you but I didn’t forget what you did…’ Brock [Lesnar] didn’t have to pay the price. No man, he still being pushed to the moon… its because he came back bigger than ever, he came back as a massive star…”

The Beast Incarnate recently left the WWE building following Mr. McMahon’s departure

Last month, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement for WWE, Lesnar walked out of the building once again. The Beast was booked for the SmackDown episode that was airing the same day. However, this time Lesnar was not happy to hear the news of Vince’s exit. Eventually, things were sorted out and he appeared on the show.

Nevertheless, Brock Lesnar has been missing from WWE tv since his appearance on the SummerSlam pay-per-view last month. The Beast Incarnate lost a hard-fought battle against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title. But, considering the future events lined up for WWE, it’s just a matter of time before he will be back.

