Wrestling

“He is a vegetable, a piece of Broccoli” – Kevin Hart hilariously calls out WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Kevin Hart talks about Brock Lesnar
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
How Dennis Rodman molded his game, from a 8.1 ppg scorer to rebounder, for Michael Jordan’s Bulls
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Kevin Hart talks about Brock Lesnar
“He is a vegetable, a piece of Broccoli” – Kevin Hart hilariously calls out WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Hollywood star Kevin Hart recently talked about 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar challenging him for…