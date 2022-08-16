“He is a vegetable, a piece of Broccoli” – Kevin Hart hilariously calls out WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Hollywood star Kevin Hart recently talked about 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar challenging him for a match.

It’s a well-known fact that famous actor and comedian Kevin Hart shares a good bond with WWE superstar-turned-actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The duo not only have good onscreen chemistry but also are real-life pals. Kevin Hart recently challenged former WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar for a match.

Since The Rock and Kevin Hart were super busy for the last few weeks following their latest movie, DC League of Super-Pets. The duo sat with Youtube’s LADbible TV to hype their project. While talking on the show, Kevin Hart issued a challenge to Brock and even delivered a humorous promo.

“Hey Brock, a.k.a my b*tch…” Kevin Hart takes shot at Brock Lesnar

During the show, Rock and Kevin Hart voiced their opinions over some of the biggest debates on the internet regarding them. So, when a question came about whether Kevin would be incredible in WWE, the DC League of Super-Pets star immediately said yes. Even The Rock strongly agreed with his co-star.

Moreover, Kevin Hart wants to incorporate food into wrestling and his thing would be Peanut Butter. He further came up with his finishing move which he called a ‘Poke of Death’.

Anyway, the real fun began when The Rock created a hypothetical scenario putting his buddy against The Beast Incarnate. Not only was Kevin Hart ready, but he also went to deliver a funny promo calling Brock his b*tch. He compared the WWE superstar to broccoli which he would snap in half and throw away the undesirable piece. He said:

“Hey Brock [Lesnar], a.k.a my b*tch, it’s time for you to get a little thing called The Poke… He’s a vegetable, a piece of broccoli. I’ll snap him in half and throw the piece I don’t want, away.”

Although it was all said in a fun by Kevin, it will be interesting if Brock Lesnar replies. Meanwhile, the two movie stars chitchatted about more statements during the show.

Hart’s opinion on whether The Rock would be a brilliant US President

Among other debates, one was if the wrestler-turned-movie star will be a great President of the United States. Kevin Hart agreed and even joked that he wants to see The Rock crash and burn in the White House. However, he was in full support and believes The Rock is more than capable of succeeding at anything he puts his mind to.

But, as far as The Rock’s opinion goes, he disagreed with the statement. The former WWE champion feels a few leadership qualities doesn’t make a good Presidential Candidate.

Anyway, while Rock and Hart will be hoping for their movie’s success, The Beast Incarnate will be aiming to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Champion later this month. The two are scheduled to face each other in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

