Brock Lesnar Praises Brothers Logan and Jake Paul in Unseen Footage – “I’m Proud of You Guys”

This year has been a year of fame for the Paul Brothers. While Logan Paul impressed everyone with his performance at Crown Jewel, his younger brother defeated UFC legend, Anderson Silva, in a boxing match. The Problem Child also made an appearance at WWE’s Saudi show where he took down The Usos during the main event. Now, Jake Paul has posted a vlog on YouTube where he could be seen interacting with WWE icon Brock Lesnar.

After producing an upset against the legendary Anderson Silva, Jake flew to middle-east to help his brother fight his third WWE match.

However, before the pay-per-view, the Problem Child also got an opportunity to have a chat with The Beast Incarnate. The rising boxing star recently posted a vlog on his YouTube channel sharing some best moments of his Saudi trip.

Brock Lensar appreciated Jake Paul and his brother for their accomplishments

At Crown Jewel, not only Logan Paul, but his younger brother Jake also got into some in-ring action. During the ending segments of the main event, The Problem Child made an entrance and evened the odds against The Bloodline.

Speaking on his vlog, Jake could be seen confessing that he was nervous while performing in the squared circle. However, The Beast Incarnate lauded him and his brother and expressed his excitement for them. Brock Lesnar stated he has been following Jake and Logan Paul and feels they have done well. He said:

“I’m excited for you guys. I’ve followed you guys, I’m proud of you guys. You’ve done well.”

Getting lauded by an athlete like Brock is a dream come for anyone. Both YouTube Sensations must be over the moon after the praise.

The Problem Child even desires to form a tag team with The Beast Incarnate

After having an impressive first appearance in the WWE ring, The Problem Child made an interesting social media post. After Crown Jewel, Jake Paul took to his Twitter account and posted a picture with Brock Lesnar. In fact, he wrote an interesting caption calling himself a future tag team partner of Lesnar.

Nevertheless, as Logan Paul stated in an interview, Jake Paul joining WWE is inevitable. Well, if The Problem Child ever signs with WWE, who knows, he could feature alongside The Beast Incarnate in some capacity. However, as of now, he will be dedicated to his boxing career and probably his next big fight.

