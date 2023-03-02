Brock Lesnar Was Pitched Bray Wyatt Match at WrestleMania 39 but He Nixed the Idea

In the last few months, Brock Lesnar has been rumored to face three big names at WrestleMania 39. At first, some reports claimed his feud with Bobby Lashley might conclude at the Show of Shows. However, WWE decided to do that at the recent Elimination Chamber. Names like Steve Austin and Gunther were also thrown into the mix, but none came true. Fans were even more shocked when WWE decided to book The Beast against Omos.

RAW after Elimination Chamber saw MVP challenging Brock Lesnar for a match against Omos at WrestleMania 39. In fact, the bizarre booking decision was made official in the show’s recent episode. However, it seems that was not WWE’s initial plan for him heading into this year’s Show of Shows.

There were discussions about Brock Lesnar versus Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

Fightful Select‘s recent report shed light on the plans WWE had thought about The Beast Incarnate. And according to it, Omos doesn’t seem the first choice for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that at some point, the management had discussed putting The Beast Incarnate against Bray Wyatt at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Although no details have been given about the exact point, Sean confirmed there were talks “right before” the recent Elimination Chamber.

Moreover, the report stated that it was Brock who didn’t go with the idea. As to why he refused, Sean claimed no specifics were provided by those who are familiar with the situation. He stated:

“We’re not sure necessarily when Bray Wyatt was pitched as a possible opponent for WrestleMania [39], but he was mentioning it as recently as right before WWE Elimination Chamber. Sources familiar with the situation claim that Brock [Lesnar] himself nixed the idea, though we weren’t given specifics as to why.”

Well, it seems The Beast Incarnate willingly chose the “Big Ninja” as his opponent for this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All. Considering his reputation backstage, there is no chance the plans would have rolled without his consent.

The match got its official confirmation on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW

Brock Lesnar was featured as a special guest on MVP’s VIP Lounge on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The Beast Incarnate had appeared to answer the challenge MVP put out a couple of weeks ago.

During the segment, Brock had a little chit-chat with MVP before accepting the challenge. In fact, he offered the host a drink as a celebration of the match getting official. However, MVP ended up spitting it all on The Beast Incarnate and got served with an F5.

Nevertheless, fans have expressed their anger over the booking openly through social media. They even believe Vince McMahon is behind all of this. However, with Triple H overseeing the creative, one can hope something better will be delivered at WrestleMania 39.

