“Cause we’re a f***ing threat” – Braun Strowman claims AEW President Tony Khan black balled the wrestlers from CYN shows

In response to a post from a fan, Braun Strowman claimed that Tony Khan blackballed the wrestlers from Control Your Narrative (CYN) shows.

Tony Khan had earlier made ‘bots’ claims

The President of All Elite Wrestling had made some shocking claims. The claims by Tony Khan had received mixed responses from the world of professional wrestling. The AEW President had hit out at the accounts on social media that were spreading anti-AEW propaganda.

Tony Khan in his series of tweets claimed that an independent study had found that the troll accounts on social media criticizing All Elite Wrestling are not run by the real people. Tony Khan also claimed that those accounts are been run by staff who make use of an army of bots in order to boost their online engagement.

“An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal to boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?” Tony Khan had tweeted.

‘ Cause we’re a f***ing threat’

Now, Braun Strowman has responded to the claims made by the AEW’s President. The fan, on Instagram, had questioned Braun Strowman about the claims made by Tony Khan. Braun Strowman responded to the fan by saying that AEW President “pays the dirt sheets” and blackballs his wrestlers from Control Your Narrative (CYN) shows.

‘Why is there no face to palm emoji. This is the same guy that pays the dirt sheets and says his wrestlers are free to do whatever but blackballed them from CYN shows. Why???? Cause we’re a f***ing threat,’ read the reply of Braun Strowman.

In another Braun Strowman slammed back at the notion because of the reason that his CYN promotion is considered as “wrestling’s blacklist.” Braun Strowman also claimed that his shows were watched by a ton of AEW wrestlers.

‘Black listed???? That’s why so many people want to work with us. And, both our shows have had tons of AEW talent backstage watching. We are the new option. You’ve been warned,’ read the tweet by Braun Strowman.

He also mocked Tony Khan for the series of tweets made by the AEW chief. Braun Strowman ended the post with a “#whatamark” hashtag. The AEW President is yet to reply to the claims made by Braun Strowman.

