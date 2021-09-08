Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss RAW Women’s Championship Match set for WWE Extreme Rules 2021. This will be their second match ever.

Charlotte Flair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules 2021. There has been no stipulation announced for the match so far but that may change in the days to come. Both Bliss and Flair are currently on a roll and it should make for an interesting match.

Flair won the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a triple threat match. Bliss on the other hand, has been quite unstoppable since she’s taken own her new persona and she now wants to go up against the Queen herself.

This week on RAW, Flair defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Nia Jax. After the match, Alexa Bliss issued a challenge to the Queen for the RAW Women’s Championship. Flair accepted the challenge and the match has been made official for Extreme Rules.



Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on September 26, at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Extreme Rules Card so far:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE United States Championship Match

Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus

WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Randy Orton (with Riddle)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

