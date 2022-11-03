Clouds of Danger on WWE’s Crown Jewel as Saudi Arabia Warned of a Possible Iranian Attack

WWE will be going to the middle east in a couple of days for its upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view. However, there are reports that the host nation might be under threat of an attack. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi has forewarned the U.S. about a potential attack from Iran. The news emerged three days before WWE’s Crown Jewel that is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Kingdom has shared the information with US intelligence. Therefore, both nations, alongside several neighboring states, have raised the level of alert. However, the whole thing has put doubt in the minds of WWE fans regarding the upcoming show.

Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom https://t.co/dmmXyJnRru — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 1, 2022

WWE’s Crown Jewel still happening despite the host being under threat

Crown Jewel 2022 is scheduled to take place on November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And as of now, no reports suggest that the event will be canceled or postponed. According to PWInsider, several sources within WWE have said the show is still moving forward.

Moreover, the report noted that WWE is careful and has prepared itself for any kind of trouble. The company has placed the required security protocols and emergency contingencies to execute the show smoothly.

As far as the United States is concerned, the government is aware of the threats from Iran against the kingdom. In fact, the US won’t hesitate to respond if necessary. A spokesperson of the White House talked about the matter on Tuesday and said:

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis… We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

Crown Jewel 2022 has the potential of becoming the best show of WWE in Saudi Arabia

The match card of this year’s Crown Jewel is looking a lot better than how WWE usually books the show. From title defenses to stipulation-based matches, the show is filled with big names. In fact, Bray Wyatt is also advertised to appear on November 5. Plus, the way Triple H has booked the last two pay-per-views, fans can also expect some surprises. In short, Crown Jewel 2022 appears action-packed, and if executed properly, it could be WWE’s best Saudi Arabia show.

Anyway, so far, there has been no official statement from WWE regarding the threat on anything related to it. It appears the company will not make amends despite the threats from Iran. Still, it’s good to know both nations are cautious and will retaliate if the situation requires.

