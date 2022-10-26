Former WWE Champion Confirms Triple H Has “A Lot More Surprises” to Deliver

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently discussed how fans will get what they want under the new Triple H regime.

Fans and pundits have been optimistic about WWE’s future ever since Triple H took over Vince McMahon’s creative role. Within a couple of months, The Game has improved the storylines and the overall wrestling of the shows. By bringing superstars like Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Bray Wyatt back, the new Head of WWE Creative has somewhat regained the confidence of fans.

However, One-time WWE champion Kofi Kingston claims Triple H is not done with the surprises yet. Recently, The Jamaican Sensation spoke with Steve Fall of NBC’s Ten Count where he discussed the new WWE regime. The former 14-time Tag Team Champion also gave some hints as to what fans can expect from the New Creative Head in the future.

Kofi Kingston believes more surprises are coming under Triple H

During the show, Steve Fall asked the former WWE champion to name the superstars he wants to see returning to WWE. Although Kofi did mention any names specifically, he expressed his desire to see stars that haven’t been in WWE yet.

Kofi Kingston also predicted what he thinks Triple H will do now that he is in power. He noted that there is a lot of talent out there and now that Triple H is in control, more surprises are on the way. Kofi stated fans will get what they want indicating more surprise returns. He stated:

“I’m sure, especially with Triple H at the helm right now, we are going to have a lot more surprises, and we are going to have a lot more moments of people coming back.”

For the past couple of months, there have been rumors that suggest the same thing Kofi said. In fact, some reports say Triple H is willing to sign CM Punk, who could be leaving AEW soon. If all of these speculations are true, fans can expect The Game to bring back many fan favorites in the future. Though he had to take a break recently because of Covid-19.

The Head of WWE Creative is fit and back to his backstage duties

Last week, it was reported that Triple H has tested positive for Covid and won’t be appearing backstage on RAW. Despite feeling well and having no symptoms, The Game took off as a safeguard. Keeping his heart issues in mind, he missed all the shows of last week. However, Triple H is now fine as he was backstage at the recent episode of RAW.

Triple H is back to work in person and is backstage at the #WWERAW taping after facing COVID-19. Positive news. — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 24, 2022

Nevertheless, it is good to see The Game giving his health more priority than being present backstage. Moreover, with WWE’s Crown Jewel almost coming up, the Head of Creative needs to be healthy and fit before flying for the Saudi show.

