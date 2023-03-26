CM Punk Shares Hilarious NSFW Copypasta About Making Love With WWE Legend Shawn Michaels on Six of the Seven Continents

If someone knows how to headline the dirt sheets despite being under suspension for over six months, it’s CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar has a reputation for being more in the news than in the ring. Recently, he took to Instagram and thrashed AEW President Tony Khan and many others for spreading lies about him. And if that wasn’t enough, CM Punk followed up with another Insta story that involves WWE legend, Shawn Michaels.

In the first Instagram story which he deleted later, the suspended AEW star slammed people like Tony Khan, Dave Meltzer, and Chris Jericho for projecting a wrong picture of him. He also claimed Jon Moxley refused to put him over last year. In the second post, CM Punk trolled everyone by sharing a bizarre fan story about Shawn Michaels.

CM Punk posted a popular wrestling copypasta about making love with Shawn Michaels

The Straight Edge Superstar is well-known for trolling his fans by sometimes posting weird things on Social Media. So, after creating headlines by criticizing Moxley, Jericho, and others, CM Punk shared his love story with Shawn Michaels.

In 2015, a wrestling copypasta about HBK went viral on Reddit. It revolved around a fan accidentally getting Michaels’ table in a restaurant. The whole thing ends with the fan and WWE Hall of Famer having “a glorious 11-month love affair”.

The way CM Punk shared the fan story, everyone, at first, thinks it is one of his anecdotes about Shawn Michaels. But as you move on, you realize you got trolled. Although he deleted the post later, it was enough to put his name in the trending section again.

Punk’s latest IG story pic.twitter.com/7wGN0HcWPh — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 25, 2023

The Straight Edge Superstar also reacted to the recent Rey and Dominik Mysterio segment on SmackDown

CM Punk hasn’t been as active on social media for the last month as he has been in the last two days. After criticizing and trolling, The Straight Edge Superstar reacted to a recent photo shared by Rey Mysterio on Instagram.

This week’s SmackDown Live saw Dominik crossing the line and Rey Mysterio finally accepting the challenge. The Father-Son will go one-on-one at WrestleMania 39. After the show, The Master of 619 shared a photo of him and Dominik on Insta to which CM Punk reacted and said this:

“Good for you Rey. I’ve wanted to punch him for 13 years!”

Nevertheless, just like the other two, the comment was deleted later. CM Punk’s run with WWE may not have ended on a good note, it seems he still tunes in on Friday Nights to stay up to date.

