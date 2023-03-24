CM Punk Attacks Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, And More; Says He Will Never Put A Company Over His Health Again

Just when you think things might get sorted between AEW and CM Punk, the latter finds a way to make it worse. The Voice Of The Voiceless ends up voicing an opinion that makes his AEW return far from possible. This time, CM Punk has reacted to a recent comment by Dave Meltzer and slammed names like Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho in the process.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer discussed why there was almost no built for CM Punk versus John Moxley last year. The match in question took place on the August 25, 2022, episode of Dynamite. It saw Moxley squashing The Straight Edge Superstar within minutes to become the Undisputed AEW world champion.

According to Dave Meltzer, CM punk agreed with AEW to not advertise his match against Jon Moxley. He added that Punk later sent AEW a legal letter refusing to do the job. Meltzer stated one could argue Punk’s stand on Punk, but he did agree with all that happened back then.

CM Punk rejects the claim; Criticizes everyone including Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho

Well, CM Punk, indirectly, contradicted Meltzer’s statement about what happened between him and Jon Moxley last year in August. The Straight Edge Superstar claimed he wasn’t cleared to wrestle, and the plan was to do the match at All Out PPV.

CM Punk then recalled sitting with Jon Moxley and listening to his Rocky 3 idea. According to Punk, Moxley didn’t want to lose to him but asked him to get squashed. The Straight Edge Superstar had neither seen the movie nor did he like the idea.

However, when he talked to Tony Khan about the whole thing, even he wanted the same. They wanted him to lose in a quick manner, something similar to Rocky 3. CM Punk added that he agreed, but wasn’t clear to wrestle. He then accused the AEW creative of wanting him to wrestle despite being unfit.

CM Punk also took shots at Dave Meltzer calling him a liar. He also called Chris Jericho a liar and a stooge. In a very long Instagram story that is now deleted, The Straight Edge Superstar stated that he will never put a company over his health ever again.

This was Cm Punk’s instagram story. It has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/TZdEzRde4l — (@AdamGoldberg28) March 23, 2023

Chris Jericho gave an indirect response to the suspended superstar’s comments about him

As of now, neither Tony Khan nor Jon Moxley has reacted to what CM Punk stated in his Insta story. However, The Demo God, in his own witty way, responded to the whole thing. Taking to his Instagram, Chris Jericho posted a story with a GIF of Matt Hardy saying DELETE.

Chris Jericho just posted this after CM Punk’s Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/GC0gBINykP — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 23, 2023

Nevertheless, CM Punk has been out of action since the post-All Out brawl-out with The Elite last year. And the way he keeps creating controversies from time to time, it doesn’t seem he will be returning anytime soon.

