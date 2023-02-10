Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Passionate Promo Segment Was Reportedly Unscripted

The last edition of Monday Night Raw saw a seismic shift in the atmosphere during Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s promo. Cody Rhodes first made his way to the ring, only to be interrupted by Paul Heyman moments later. When Heyman made it to the ring to talk business, Cody Rhodes shared a story from the year 2000 when the Rhodes family was living hand to mouth.

The American Nightmare recalled the time when the legendary Dusty Rhodes was struggling to provide for his family, he was called by Paul Heyman to make an appearance on ECW. Cody also recalled that Dusty was paid handsomely for his appearance, and that Heyman helped Dusty gain his confidence back in the wrestling business.

At this point, Heyman appeared to be choked up by listening to Cody Rhodes. However, the heart-to-heart promo quickly turned personal when Paul Heyman stated that in his last conversation with Dusty Rhodes, he was told by the American Dream that Cody was his favorite son but, Roman Reigns was the son he wanted.

It’s worth noting that the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch were once coached by Dusty Rhodes. Irked by Heyman’s comments, Cody Rhodes trapped Heyman’s hand in a forcible handshake and promised him that Roman Reigns is going to bear the brunt of what Heyman said at WrestleMania 39.

The promo of Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on Raw was reportedly not scripted

The promo on Raw was by far one of the best promos in WWE. Cody Rhodes’ story about his father’s struggle not only made Paul Heyman emotional, but also made the WWE Universe feel sad. Fans in attendance were taken aback when Paul Heyman made things personal by revealing his last conversation with Dusty Rhodes.

According to The Wrestling Blog, the promo of Cody and Paul was played by ear. It’s common in wrestling for superstars to make it personal with each other in a promo, as they are following a script. But here, Cody Rhodes was genuinely caught off guard by Heyman’s statements.

ECW legend praises Paul Heyman after his compelling promo on Raw

The riveting promo on Raw has been buzzing on social media. Several fans and wrestlers alike have praised Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes for delivering such an intense promo that took a personal turn in the end. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Bully Ray showered praise on Paul Heyman for his work. According to him, Heyman’s promo with Rhodes may have been his best work ever.

“Last night and this is gonna be strong, of anything I’ve ever seen Paul Heyman do, whether that was with The Dangerous Alliance back in the day, whether that was ECW, whether that was him and Brock [Lesnar], him and [CM] Punk, him and Roman, that was my favorite piece of business I’ve ever seen Paul Heyman do last night,” Bully Ray said.

