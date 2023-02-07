Paul Heyman is considered one of the greatest promo in wrestling history. The Wiseman has a way with words that keeps you interested with every word that spills out of his lips. However, last night, it was Cody Rhodes who had him spellbound with his promo. Cody is no chum on the mic, and he showed exactly why the WWE holds him in such high regard when the two went back and forth in a legendary segment that had both men in tears before they went back to business and concluded it with Roman Reigns.

Rhodes recently won the Royal Rumble to earn his spot in the WrestleMania main event. Roman Reigns holds both the WWE and Universal Championship, which means Rhodes has only one target heading into the biggest wrestling show of the year in April.

Cody Rhodes brings Paul Heyman to tears on WWE RAW before the Wise man says Roman Reigns was the son Dusty Rhodes always wanted

The American Nightmare walked out for a promo and was joined by Paul Heyman, who made a surprise appearance at the show. Cody spoke from the heart and thanked Heyman for helping his father, Dusty Rhodes out, when the family was broke and only had $100 in a Wachovia checking account.

He credited the Wiseman for helping his father get his confidence back. An emotional Heyman responded by saying that “this is about you.”

Heyman then talked about the struggles Cody had to go through to get to the main event of WrestleMania, which brought him to tears as well.

Heyman noted that while Dusty trained wrestlers such as Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and even Roman Reigns, he did not do so with Cody, most likely out of his desire to see his son make a name for himself, so he wouldn’t be known as Dusty’s son but Cody, the man who stopped Roman Reigns.

The wholesome moment ended there when Heyman claimed that Cody was Dusty’s favorite son, but Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted.

Cody claimed that he only wanted to win a championship until that moment, but now it was personal to him.

Roman Reigns will defend his Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes is looking forward to facing Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of all. However, the Tribal Chief has to make a stop at Elimination Chamber before heading to the Showcase of the Immortals. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn was a member of the Bloodline. However, that changed at the conclusion of Royal Rumble. When asked to attack an unconscious Kevin Owens, Zayn decided to turn his back on Reigns and sided with his longtime friend instead.

This led to the entire faction, except Jey Uso, attacking him. Zayn then ambushed Reigns with a spear on last week’s episode of SmackDown. However, he was overpowered by numbers once again.

It will be interesting to see how this story concludes, considering Zayn and Rhodes are both heavy crowd favorites at the moment.

