“Cody Rhodes has shed his skin” – Cody Rhodes makes a Stardust reference on his WWE return at Wrestlemania 38

Cody Rhodes makes a grand return to WWE in WrestleMania 38. He mocked his own Stardust character during the match against Seth Rollins.

After much speculation and suspense around his return to the WWE franchise, Cody Rhodes has finally made a comeback to WWE during the ongoing event of WrestleMania 38. The entry was big and the much-awaited one. It was one of the biggest matches the fans of WWE were eagerly awaiting for!

There were a couple of reasons which had made the fans stand on their toes. The first was the entry of Cody Rhodes to WWE after six long years. The second reason is Cody Rhodes’ tussle against another star champion of the WWE arena, Seth Rollins. The match between Cody Rhodes and the mighty Seth Rollins was one of the biggest and most awaited battles of WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes makes a grand return to WWE

And it finally happened! The battle between the two supergiants proved to be one of the iconic battles of WWE. It was possibly the best singles match at the Show of Shows in a very, very long time. The match was expected to be surreal and the tussle lived up to the expectations.

Both the wrestlers performed their top game during the event but it was The American Nightmare who had the last laugh. After paying tribute to his father with the Bionic Elbow, Cody Rhodes put Seth “Freakin” Rollins away for good, finishing him off with 3 Cross Rhodes. Then came the moment that lit up the WWE fans all over the world. Cody Rhodes did the Stardust taunt, to a loud pop and even a chuckle from Seth Rollins.

Why did Cody Rhodes become Stardust?

One of the founders of AEW, Cody Rhodes had a forgettable stint in WWE as the Stardust character. The inventor of the Stardust character is none other than Stephanie McMahon. The time Cody Rhodes started to receive a lame response for his ‘Brotherhood’ team up with Dustin Rhodes WWE and Stephanie McMahon asked Cody to paint his face like his brother.

This was the beginning of Stardust. The gimmick by WWE turned out to be disastrous on the part of Cody Rhodes. The wrestler had tweeted and had expressed his unhappiness regarding the character. He said that the character broke him.

Not pushing Stardust wasn’t the crime, the character had broke me and I was a subpar performer under the paint during that period The crime was not capitalizing on 2010-12 where I was cooking with gas and my live event work was top level consistent In the end, blame is on me — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2020

The WWE’s decision to make The American Nightmare look similar to his brother Dustin was the sole reason why the former WWE superstar became Stardust.

Click here to read more on WWE.