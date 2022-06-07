Cody Rhodes hitting “The Pedigree” digs up the controversial “Throne Smash” angle he played in AEW

Cody Rhodes takes us down the memory lane to the infamous “Throne Smash” angle by hitting the Pedigree on Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes managed to pull off something that most people would call ‘crazy’ at the PPV event of Hell in a Cell. On Saturday night, it was revealed that Rhodes had a mishap in the gym and tore his right pec. The cards were up and the match was made official on WWE’s social media making it impossible for Rhodes to back out and have the match canceled.

On the night of the PPV, the stage was set. The “Visionary” Seth Rollins made an entrance before “The American Nightmare”. The WWE universe awaited Rhodes’ arrival on their toes. After his music hit, the reaction was deafening.

Rhodes appeared in his father, Dusty Rhodes’ wrestling robe covering the grotesque mark on his pec. When Rhodes finally removed the robe, he made the entire arena gasp. Wrestling with an injury like that must cause an unimaginable degree of excruciating pain.

His intestinal fortitude was on display. Watching Rhodes in action made it clear that his injury was encumbering his movement in the ring. Despite his injury and the palpable pain, Rhodes had come prepared with surprises up his sleeve.

During the match, the fans witnessed both men use the steel cell, steel steps, table, and then some. The old-school Texas Bull Rope was also brought back briefly. Cody Rhodes went through the ordeal of wrestling with a serious injury yet did not fail to entertain the fans.

At one point in the match, Rhodes used something of Rollins’ that was a gift from Triple H, The Pedigree.

To watch Rhodes maneuver the legendary move that belongs to The Game is ironic. Especially after Rhodes’ controversial smashing of the throne segment in AEW. Back in 2019, Rhodes made a riveting entrance in AEW where he showed the temerity of destroying “The Game” throne with a weapon of Triple H’s choice, a sledgehammer.

Are Triple H and Cody Rhodes friends in real life?

Despite working the angle of smashing “The Game” throne in AEW, Cody revealed in an interview with Inside The Ropes that the act was purely business and that there is no animosity between the two. Trash-talking is a part of this business and it is what makes the show more intense and watchable.

He further said that Triple H even congratulated him on the birth of his daughter.

After carrying on with the show at Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes has now proven that he is a consummate professional and an asset to the WWE.