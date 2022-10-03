“Time to Leave the Territory” – Warner Bros Discovery Tried Their Best to Keep Cody Rhodes in AEW

Latest report regarding Cody Rhodes’ AEW exit reveals Warner Bros Discovery privately approached him to stay in the company.

The departure of Cody Rhodes from AEW has been one of the biggest talking points in the pro wrestling world this year. It wasn’t just because he came to WWE, but also because he was one of the founding members of AEW.

Earlier reports suggested that Cody was not happy with the way things were backstage, so he moved on. Though the former AEW star clarified that there is no bad blood between the two parties.

Now, Fightful Select has made some new revelations about the whole matter. The report has shed light on how Warner Bros Discovery made personal efforts to keep The American Nightmare in AEW.

Warner Bros Discovery spoke to Cody Rhodes; Tried to convince him to stay in AEW

Fightful has reported that Cody had not signed with AEW a few weeks before Wrestlemania. In the meantime, AEW’s partner privately made efforts to keep him in the company.

Fightful’s Sean Sapp noted that executives from Warner Bros. Discovery personally reached out to Cody Rhodes. During his time at AEW, the 37-year-old star developed a good rapport with AEW’s partner.

So, when he was leaving, the company did make a last effort to make him stay. In fact, the current WWE superstar was offered the rights to Animaniacs in perpetuity, but things didn’t work out.

Sam Linskey, one of the higher-ups in TNT, TBS, and TruTv privately approached Cody, but he declined the offer saying, “Time to leave the territory.” The report also states that even though the proposal was rejected, there are no hard feelings between the two sides.

The American Nightmare is currently out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle

Well, despite all the efforts from AEW and Warner Bros Discovery, Cody Rhodes left the company earlier this year in February. The American Nightmare, after six years, made his comeback to WWE, that too at the show of shows. Cody was the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 38 with whom has delivered three outstanding matches.

In fact, he wrestled his Hell in a Cell match against The Visionary despite having torn pectoral muscle. Though, he has been out of action ever since. But, the good news for fans is that he had a successful surgery, and is going through rehab. Considering the time his injury will take, The American Nightmare will be back by next year’s Royal Rumble.

