Cody Rhodes reportedly placed as Number 2 Babyface on WWE’s Raw Brand

WWE is internally considering The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes as the number two babyface for the red brand.

WWE seems to be fully behind Cody Rhodes as they have rated him ahead of superstars like AJ Styles. Who knows, he might challenge The Tribal chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at some point.

Leaked reports suggested that Cody Rhodes is currently the number 2 babyface on the Raw Brand. The news is believed to be “somewhat accurate” as the report was based on a listing of Bruce Prichard, Ed Koskey, and John Laurinaitis.

Earlier, Mike Johnson from PWInsider also reported that internally, WWE had slotted the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes as the number two babyface on the red brand. Cody was second to The Almighty Bobby Lashley, whereas AJ Styles was number 3 on the babyface list.

As far as the heels on Raw are concerned, WWE is considering Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge, and Damian Priest as their top four heels on the red brand.

Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year along with his wife Brandi and made his return to WWE at night one of Wrestlemania 38. Rhodes came in as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare made a big statement when defeated Seth Rollins in an excellent match at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes is all set to face Rollins at Wrestlemania Backlash next month

The Raw after Wrestlemania saw Rhodes expressing his desire to win the biggest Championship in WWE. He was then interrupted by Seth Rollins where both of them simply shook hands and left the ring.

On the April 11th episode of Monday Night Raw, Rhodes made an appearance on Miz TV. Rollins interrupted Cody again and challenged him for a rematch. The returning star quickly agreed and the match was later made official for Wrestlemania Backlash.

Who is the biggest Heel and Babyface on WWE SmackDown?

Talking about SmackDown, There is none other than the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns who could be on the top. WWE had slotted the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as the number one heel and Drew McIntyre as the top babyface.

Now that Cody is the number 2 babyface on Raw, it will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes will be booked in the coming weeks.

