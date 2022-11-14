Could New WWE Sensation Logan Paul Headline Night One of WrestleMania 39 Against John Cena?

After his monumental performance at Crown Jewels against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, Logan Paul has proved to the wrestling world that he is beyond just a successful internet celebrity. Paul raised many eyebrows after displaying his wrestling skills in the ring. Although Paul came up short in the end, his performance in the squared circle against the best in the business puts him in line for more incredible things and a greater career in WWE.

Having learned the ropes from WWE legend Shawn Michaels, Paul may be on his way to becoming the next rising star facing high-status names in the company. Recent reports suggest that Logan Paul may be John Cena’s next opponent at the grandest stage, WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul Vs John Cena may be in the works

In an edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why Logan Paul Vs John Cena makes sense. According to Meltzer, pro wrestling is beyond babyface Vs heel and he finds Logan Paul Vs John Cena more compelling than Austin Theory Vs John Cena.

“For mainstream, yeah, John Cena and Logan Paul, Roman Reigns and The Rock. Of course, it’s two different nights. Yeah, I think that makes a lot of sense. Probably means a lot more than John Cena against Austin Theory.”

For months, there was a rumor that Theory was next in line to face Cena at WrestleMania 39. However, Logan Paul Vs John Cena gets a greater response.

On the other hand, there have also been speculations that “The Ring General” Gunther may be the one to test his strength with the sixteen-time WWE Champion. It remains to be seen who WWE sees fit to fight the Hollywood wrestling legend on the grandest stage.

Logan Paul teases a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39

After WrestleVotes confirmed that John Cena will be making his return to the ring at WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul took to Twitter to react to his impending return with a “shifty eyes” emoji. This has led to rumors that Paul may indeed be Cena’s next opponent. It’s not too farfetched given that he recently took Roman Reigns to the limit at Crown Jewel.

Paul is now recovering from an injury he sustained during his match with Reigns. According to sources, he doesn’t see fit to compete until April, so Paul will be back in the locker room on the road to WrestleMania.

Fans are clamoring to see Paul Vs Cena however; it is still a rumor and nothing is confirmed yet. Stay tuned for updates.

