“I Would Love to Do It” – Current Champion in WWE Open to Face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

According to reports, WWE fans will see John Cena wrestling a match at the next Showcase of Immortals. The 16-time champion was initially rumored to face Austin Theory at this year’s SummerSlam. Due to his busy Hollywood schedule, the match didn’t happen and was said to take place at WrestleMania 39. Other than Theory, current IC champion Gunther has also been speculated to face John Cena next year.

The Ring General has had a dominating run on the main roster so far. This year, Gunther has delivered three great performances. His match against Sheamus at this year’s Clash at the Castle received a lot of praise from fans and critics. Recently, the WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke with Steve Fall where he talked about facing The Cenation Leader.

Gunther says he will love to go one-on-one with John Cena at Wrestlemania

During the show, The Ring General discussed his IC Title reign, the upcoming Survivor Series, and much more. Gunther also addressed the rumors saying he will face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Although he wasn’t sure whether that would happen, he seemed open to the idea. The Ring General admitted he would love to face Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Moreover, Gunther noted John Cena is not active in the ring right now. However, if he returns and there is a chance of both men having a match, the IC champion will take that will both hands.

The Ring General called John Cena is one of the most popular babyfaces of all time. In fact, the current IC champion believes he will be a good counterpart to Cena. He stated”

“Of course, we could see it… That’s something I would love to do. John Cena is one of the legends… if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it.”

The Ring General recently defeated Rey Mysterio to extend his title reign

Gunther won the IC title from Ricochet on an episode of SmackDown earlier this year in June. Since then, he has had an impressive reign as a champion. The Ring General has successfully defended his title against top superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus.

Recently, on the November 4 episode of SmackDown, Gunther’s IC Title was on the line against Rey Mysterio. And just like others, The Ring General defeated The Master of 619 in a dominating fashion.

Nevertheless, if WWE doesn’t go with Austin Theory vs John Cena at Wrestlemania 39, Gunther can be a great option. With an ultimate babyface like Cena, The Ring General can deliver a banger at the show of shows.

