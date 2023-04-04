Did Vince McMahon Influence The Finish Of Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Match?

Cody Rhodes did not quite have the night he anticipated at WrestleMania 39. After Rhodes made his return and won the Royal Rumble, fans could almost smell the beginning of a new era. But Roman Reigns, retaining his throne, did not sit well with the fans. With Vince McMahon back in the company, people are speculating if he planned the finish. Turns out, Vince had nothing to do with the “decision-making”.

McMahon’s presence backstage has raised a lot of questions related to his involvement in the Creative aspect of the product. WrestleVotes claims that Brock Lesnar Vs Omos at WrestleMania was the brainchild of Vince McMahon.

It’s fitting why fingers were pointed at Vince McMahon after the ultimate babyface of WWE suffered a shocking loss at the hands of Roman Reigns.

Vince McMahon reportedly had nothing to do with the finish of Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

According to Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was not involved in the “decision-making” for the main event match of WrestleMania Night 2. The report added that the plan for Roman Reigns to regain his throne was made much ahead of WrestleMania 39.

WWE seemingly did not want to end Roman Reigns’ record-setting World Championship reign. Although Vince McMahon was reportedly present in his office at WrestleMania 39 giving directions through his headset and mic, the WWE management had denied his involvement in the creative.

Vince McMahon “wasn’t involved in the decision making” for the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match at #WrestleMania (Night 2) on Sunday. The plan for Reigns to win/retain the #UndisputedTitle was set “several weeks ago.” – per @FightfulSelect pic.twitter.com/LcjeKIYMz2 — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) April 3, 2023

Fans are disheartened that Cody was robbed of the title. The entire storyline was based on The American Nightmare finally achieving something that no Rhodes has ever been able to achieve in the industry.

Nonetheless, Roman Reigns’ impressive World Title reign is still intact. As of this writing, Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion for 945 days and counting.

Brock Lesnar brutalizes Cody Rhodes on Raw after Mania

In a shocking turn of events, Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes before their tag team match against The Bloodline on Raw. Rhodes and Lesnar were originally slated to team up against the Bloodline but, right before the bell, Lesnar surprised Cody with a massive F5 followed by a beatdown.

At the end of the segment, Rhodes was left lifeless in the ring while Brock made his way back. We don’t know if this portends Brock Lesnar’s addition to the title picture. But we do know that Brock Lesnar started something on Raw after Mania.

