“Do Not Come to WCW” – WWE Hall of Famer Reveals Ric Flair Warned Him to Stay Away From WCW and Sign With WWE Instead!

WWE Hall of Famer reveals Wrestling legend Ric Flair warned him not to come to WCW and sign with WWE instead!

When you talk about the best WWE wrestlers of all time, Kurt Angle will certainly be one of them. The Olympic Gold Medalist was one of the best things in WWE during the Attitude Era. Be it his in-ring performance, promos, or comic storylines, the Wrestling Machine thrived everywhere.

However, if not for The Nature Boy Ric Flair, Angle may not have signed with WWE as soon as he did in 1997.

During an interview in July this year, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled his time as a free agent when he sought advice regarding which wrestling promotion to join. He also shed light on how he ended up signing with the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Kurt Angle says it was Ric Flair who made him choose WWE over WCW

While speaking in the interview with New York Post, the Olympic Gold Medalist shared the story about how he signed with WWE. He recalled talking to The Nature Boy Ric Flair about which company to join and revealed what he told him.

Ric Flair, who was signed with WCW at that time, advised Kurt Angle not to join WCW. Flair told him that if he signs with WCW, he will get crushed and destroyed there. He instead asked him to go to WWE stating Mr. McMahon will take care of him.

The Olympic Gold Medalist did what he was advised by The Nature Boy. Recalling his decades-old conversation, Angle admitted Ric Flair was right. He noted that when he joined WWE, Vince McMahon did take good care of him. He stated:

“I met Ric Flair before I signed with WWE. And I said, ‘Hey Ric, do you think I should go to WWE or WCW?’ Ric [Flair] was in WCW at the time. He said, ‘Do not come to WCW. They’ll annihilate you. They will crush you. Go to WWE because Vince McMahon would take care of you.’ And he was absolutely right. That’s what Vince McMahon did, he took care of me.”

The Olympic Gold Medalist wrestled his last match in WWE at WrestleMania 35

After having a legendary run in WWE, Angle finally hung up his wrestling boots in 2019. But, his departure from WWE wasn’t as good as his debut was. Kurt Angle wanted his last match to be against John Cena but instead, he got Baron Corbin.

Not that The lone Wolf wasn’t a worthy opponent, it’s just the retirement match could have been booked better. However, Vince being Vince, he put him against Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in a rather underwhelming match.

Anyway, Kurt Angle may not have left the ring the way he wanted, but that doesn’t make him any less than a G.O.A.T of the game. With 20-plus title reigns in his entire career, the Wrestling Machine will always be one of the best to step foot inside the squared circle.

