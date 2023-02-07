Cody Rhodes can do no wrong these days. The Royal Rumble winner has been on a mission since leaving the WWE back in 2016. He first won the ROH World Championship to establish himself as a talent to look out for. As part of the Elite, he helped create the AEW before making a successful WWE return last year. He is one of the most over stars in the company, and his recent success at the Royal Rumble proves that the crowd wants more from him. But that is WWE and wrestling. What about a career after it? After a run with the WWE Championship, does the American Nightmare harbor dreams of a run as the United States president?

Cody is on the road to a WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns, the biggest star in all wrestling today. But before that, he recently appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, “ImPAULsive” recently, where they discussed a variety of topics, such as well, running for president.

Does Cody Rhodes want to run for President of the United States one day?

During the Podcast, Cody revealed what his two major childhood dreams were. One was being the WWE Champion and the other was to become the President of the United States. However, he revealed that he doesn’t want to become the president any longer.

“I don’t want to run for President anymore. That seems like a terrible thing. Also, [there’s] the tattoo on the neck,” Rhodes said. “The dude drew it and I’ve always liked the design. The American Nightmare design was what it was.”

Many fans believe that Rhodes is on course to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. If that does end up being the case, he will become the first person to beat Roman Reigns since he assumed his Tribal Chief persona. A sizeable task for sure, but probably easier than becoming the President.

Cody Rhodes says it’s personal with Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes’ dream to win the WWE Championship is an open secret. He wants to win the one title that eluded both his father and elder brother. However, now his goals have shifted a little following last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Reigns’ wise man Paul Heyman told Cody that his father helped train wrestlers such as Roman Reigns himself, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and Bayley but did not train him. He reasoned that this was probably, so Cody could become his own man, rather than coasting on his father’s name.

As sweet as that promo was, Reigns then turned it around, claiming that while Cody was his father’s favorite son, Reigns was the son he always wanted.

This angered Cody, who claimed that while he only wanted to win the championship, this was now personal to him.

