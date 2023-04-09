HomeSearch

“Don’t Get My Hopes Up”- WWE Universe Reacts to CM Punk Teasing a Potential Return to WWE by Posting a Picture of Him and Paul Heyman

Rishabh Singh
|Published 09/04/2023

CM Punk WWE return

CM Punk
Credits: Twitter

CM Punk may be long-gone from the WWE, but he still reminisces about his time in the promotion every once in a while. The Best in the World took to Instagram to tease a return to WWE. In his Instagram story, Punk shared a picture alongside his former manager, Paul Heyman. The picture is from the time Punk was involved in an iconic rivalry with The Undertaker. His Instagram story has gotten the fans wondering yet again if he would make his return to the Stamford-based company.

The Straight Edge star’s AEW status remains in limbo to this day. The idea of CM Punk’s return leaves the fans divided. While some fans are clamoring to see him in the squared circle again, others are strongly against it.

Punk is one of the most controversial stars in wrestling today. Even though he has his supporters, his return could spark a very negative reaction, but a reaction nonetheless. 

Fans react to CM Punk’s Instagram story teasing his WWE return

As expected, CM Punk’s post on Instagram got a mixed reaction from the Twitterverse. CM Punk’s fans are spitballing about his potential feuds with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. Whereas, others believe Vince and Hunter would want no part of him in WWE. One fan tweeted he has his “hopes up”. 

Jim Ross says he is positive that CM Punk will return to AEW

Let’s not forget, CM Punk is still under contract with AEW. We don’t know what’s keeping Tony Khan from extricating CM Punk from AEW. But, AEW commentator, Jim Ross, believes AEW needs Punk due to his “star power”.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross stated that he is a big fan of CM Punk and that he is positive that Punk would make his return to AEW. 

“I’m one of those guys that believe he (CM Punk) will be back. We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power, and he brings… with controversy creates cash, and he’s certainly controversial. I’m a big fan of Phil’s. We’ll see how it works out. I’m optimistic and positive.” 

Click here for more wrestling news.

Share this article
About the author
Rishabh Singh

Rishabh Singh

Rishabh has been a pro wrestling aficionado for two decades. As a gullible seven-year-old kid he believed that his dad could only be defeated by The Undertaker. His love for pro wrestling is visible in his writing. Over the years, he took inspiration from his favorite wrestling icons and adopted fitness lifestyle. He is a big proponent of exercise. Besides that, he is a movement coach, a Steelmaceflow artist, and a Krav Maga instructor.

Read more from Rishabh Singh