“Dude, it was because of the son-in-law” – Rene Dupree claims four WWE superstars had to get haircuts because of Triple H

Former WWE star Rene Dupree names four WWE Superstars who had to change their looks in the early 2000s, and the reason was Triple H.

Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, has been working in WWE for almost three decades. The Cerebral Assasin not only has delivered outstanding matches, but he also has elevated stars like Rany Orton, Seth Rollins, and more. But, during the 2000s, four WWE stars had to get a haircut because they looked too similar to Triple H. According to former WWE star Rene Dupree, The Game was the reason that forced four WWE superstars to change their hairstyles.

On the recent episode of the Cafe De Rene Podcast, the host and former WWE star Rene Dupree recalled the time when superstars had to adapt to a new look. One of those four superstars also joined Dupree’s conversation where they recalled the whole incident.

Rene Dupree discloses the four WWE superstars who looked like Triple H

Triple H has been often accused of burying young talents, especially during the height of his career. The King of the Kings was one of the top stars of the WWE roster during the 2000s where he also had long hair. In fact, the Cerebral Assasin carried the ponytail look until 2012.

During the show, Rene Dupree alongside his guest and former WWE fellow, Stevie Richards, talked about a lot of locker room stories. Dupree went to recall the moment when Stevie Richards, Christian, Test, and Val Venis had to cut their long hair. The former star blamed Vince McMahon’s son-in-law, Triple H who used to have long hair and was also on the top at that time. He said:

“Dude, it was because of the son-in-law(Triple H), right? Test, Christian, yourself(Stevie Richards), a bunch of guys were forced to cut their hair, right? Val…”

Well, Triple H might have been the reason why Stevie and the other three had to cut their hair, he himself didn’t carry the look forever.

The 14-time world champion decided to cut off his ponytail in 2012

Triple H made his WWE debut in 1995 and for the most of his in-ring career, he had a long hair look. The look became a part of The Game’s famed identity over time. His hairstyle was ranked one of the best in WWE at that time. But, the wrestling icon shocked everyone when he came out with a new hairstyle in 2012. Triple H was all over the news as nobody had expected him to cut his long hair. Nevertheless, the Cerebral assassin did clarify why he made that change.

In 2014, Triple H appeared on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk is Jericho’ podcast where he explained the change in the look. The 14-time world champion stated that he had transitioned into a corporate role backstage. The long hair had become an increasing problem for him. So, he decided to let go of his old look.

Anyway, Triple H had to quit wrestling earlier this year following his health problems. But, the WWE legend still plays a vital role in WWE NXT 2.0.

