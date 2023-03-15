Fans Go Wild as Old Picture of LA Knight With Becky Lynch Goes Viral

LA Knight has been grist for the gossip mill lately for his sudden rise on the WWE roster. Despite having no major title win under his name, the SmackDown Star was put against Bray Wyatt in a Pitch-Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023. In fact, there are rumors about him getting a big moment at WrestleMania 39. However, that’s not the only reason he has been trending on social media. Recently, a Twitter user posted an old picture of LA Knight with Becky Lynch.

Every WWE fan knows “The Man” has been married to “The Visionary” Seth Rollins since June 2022. The power couple is also parenting a two-year-old daughter, Roux Lopez. However, as soon as the picture circulated on social media, fans could not resist their silly deductions.

WWE fans demand a LA Knight versus Seth Rollins match for “Custody of Becky Lynch”

The first thing most of the fans presumed after seeing LA Knight and Becky Lynch in one picture was “are they dating?”. In fact, many of them started trolling Seth Rollins in the comment section.

Seth Rollins VS LA Knight

Custody Of Becky Lynch — The Winged Dragon | Me1do (@Me1do16) March 15, 2023

Me when we eventually get a Seth Rollins and LA Knight feud and he brings these photos out pic.twitter.com/G2Bj88bd8P — Clarence’s burner burner (@clare_daddy) March 15, 2023

Some even predicted a future feud between “The Visionary” and “The Defiant One”. They believe the photo will be a good basis for an in-ring rivalry. A fan even expressed his desire to see Knight vs. Rollins at WrestleMania.

LA Knight vs Seth after WM confirmed, YEAH pic.twitter.com/piGYkMNktL — ChaoticHelleaven (@CHelleaven) March 15, 2023

LA KNIGHT vs SETH “FREAKIN” ROLLINS loading — ^•^ (@_K3YL0) March 15, 2023

Am I seeing this correctly? Becky and LA Knight? That’s fucking awesome!!! Can’t wait for the feud btwn him and Seth now, lol! One question tho, why do you hate Jack Perry? — jenn (@joues_rosess) March 15, 2023

If a feud happens. And this gets brought into it, this line better be said… “She was mine before she was yours. YEAH” — Kade (@Kadeddt) March 15, 2023

And there’s your storyline. Face champion Seth vs Heel LA Knight — The Republican (@RepOfBritain) March 15, 2023

By the looks, the photo appears to be a very old one. In fact, a fan posted another picture of LA Knight with Becky Lynch.

They’re just friends, they said so under the caption of these photos when they were posted. — .. (@Azrael_XXII) March 15, 2023

Although there is no confirmation of when the picture was clicked, it appears LA Knight and Becky Lynch are longtime friends.

The Defiant One is rumored to share the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

As noted above, WWE management is currently valuing LA Knight very highly. Many dirt sheets claim he is being considered to win the 2023 men’s Money in the Bank match. Some even report that The Defiant One’s big push might start at WrestleMania 39.

According to Sean Ross of Fightful Select, WWE has approached Steve Austin for a match against LA Knight at this year’s megaevent. The report noted the SmackDown Star’s name has been rumored online and confirmed a pitch has been made.

Though as of now, nobody close to The Texas RattleSnake has confirmed if the match will take place.

Nevertheless, if WWE is thinking to push LA Knight, his picture with Becky Lynch will be a good way to book him against Seth Rollins. Considering the kind of crowd reaction both receive, a feud between them will be nothing less than a treat to watch.

