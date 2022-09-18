“Someone called 911 saying I had killed him” – Michelle McCool Was Once Questioned by Police Over Suspicion That She Had Murdered the Undertaker With a Sledgehammer

Ex-WWE star Michelle McCool recently shared how a prank call led real cops to investigate her for killing her husband, The Undertaker.

Many times, fans do something stupid to gain the attention of their favorite stars. In fact, there are instances when some fan takes an onscreen angle so seriously that he takes the matter to the real police. In 2020, a fan thought Baron Corbin killed Rey Mysterio during their Money in the Bank ladder match and called the police. Likewise, one such incident was recently brought to light by The Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool.

The All-American Diva had a decent 8-year-run with WWE where she held the Women’s gold four times. She also fell in love with The Phenom and eventually tied the knots in 2010. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter, Kaia Faith Calaway.

McCool appeared on the May 22 episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast where she shared the awful incident.

Michelle McCool recalls police searching their house, looking for The Undertaker

While speaking on the show, the former 4-time Champion talked about an incident that took place after the 2012 Wrestlemania match between The Undertaker and Triple H.

The Phenom’s wife claimed three officers of the law followed her once she entered her neighborhood. Upon asking, the cops just asked where her husband was and kept searching. The officers even searched their house until they found The Undertaker. Michelle McCool recalled policemen telling her that someone called and said she had killed her husband with a sledgehammer. She said:

“We finally get to the back of the house, he[The Undertaker] walks out in his towel, there are three cops behind me… Someone called 911 saying I had killed him with a sledgehammer. They let us listen to the call.”

Although it was just a prank call, it did put the former women’s champion in a lot of trouble. McCool expressed that for a while, she did asume the worst.

The All-American Diva made a shocking appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble

Michelle McCool hung up her wrestling boots after her 2011 Extreme Rules match against Layla. The All-American Diva seems happy away from the ring, enjoying her parenthood alongside The Phenom. However, she did make her appearance felt at the Royal Rumble earlier this year on January 29. The All-American Diva came in at number 10 and lasted for 20 minutes before being eliminated by her long-time rival, Mickie James.

Nonetheless, the former women’s champion was also present when The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Michelle McCool could be seen cheering for her husband from the front row. Well, with the next Royal Rumble just around the corner, let’s see if the All-American Diva makes an appearance or not.

