“He just got it, why does Big E have to lose?” – Booker T compares Big E’s WWE title loss to his own controversial defeat against Triple H at Wrestlemania 19

Booker T compares Big E’s WWE title loss at the Day 1 Pay Per View to his own controversial defeat against Triple H at Wrestlemania 19.

Big E just went through the challenge of his life at WWE Day 1. Tasked with taking on four other competitors, he wound up dropping the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar, thus ending his reign. WWE hall of famer Booker T, compared the outcome with his own against Triple H all the way back in 2003.

Booker T walked into Wrestlemania 19 as a fan favorite against the then World Heavyweight Champion Triple H. The feud marred with promos insinuating racism from Triple H and Ric Flair, seemed to suggest that the heels would receive their comeuppance at the show of shows. That however, never happened, as Triple H picked up the win, leaving a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, he said:

“It’s an emotional thing because Big E lost. He just got it, ‘why does Big E have to lose?’ But for me, I just never look at it that way. It’s about the show. It’s about going out there and entertaining, it’s about giving the fans those moments to where they are uncomfortable. There again, they’ll wake up this morning and have some emotion for Big E actually losing and really feel for Big E actually losing, as opposed to just another match.

I remember when I lost to Triple H. People really felt a certain way the next morning because the story was, I should have won. Big E was in a position where a lot of people feel like, ‘man he should have won.’ But there again, he has the chance to come back and redeem himself. Seriously, people still feel a certain way about it.”

The Hall of Famer also added that all was not gloom and doom for the former WWE Champion and he can make his way back to the top if he works to make a few changes in himself.

“Big E really has a chance to elevate himself from this thing. Because, the person that should be more ticked off coming out of this thing, the one person that his gears should change coming after this, it should be Big E. The changes that we’ve seen in Big E should be nothing compared to what we see from Big E going forward, especially with the talent that he’s got around him right now.”

