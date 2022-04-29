“He looks like the man who cuts my grass” – How a wisecrack from Triple H led to WWE nixing The Undertaker’s son angle

The WWE were planning a storyline featuring the Undertaker’s son but dumped it after Triple H mocked the wrestler chosen to play the part.

Former WWE employee Freddie Prince Jr revealed how a one-liner by Triple H got a storyline featuring The Undertaker’s son rejected by Vince McMahon. The idea was to pick a young talent who would claim to be the son of The Phenom.

The two would eventually come face to face with the Undertaker picking the win and moving on to a feud with the Edge. They even got the okay from Michael Hayes and began airing promos on SmackDown. The only issue was that the talent they picked was not big enough to be credible.

“He looks like the man who cuts my grass”

On an episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prince Jr threw some light on the unlucky debut of Hade Vansen.

Freddie said:

“So we’re in the production meeting, and everyone’s putting their segments through and all this. And here comes our segment, and nobody said boo. No one said boo the last two or three weeks of TV that we got out of it. Not one agent, not Kevin Dunn, not Vince, not anybody.

“So, we’re all committed to this, or so we think. And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, Hunter [Triple H] says, ‘are we seriously going with this guy?’ And remember, this is not a pay-per-view match, this is not a guy who would get any sort of offense on The Undertaker. It would just be a build-up for The Undertaker to have something to do, so he could smash this guy and get rolling over to Edge.

“He says, ‘are we really going to go with this guy?’ And Vince goes, ‘What do you mean? What’s the problem?’ And he says, ‘he looks like he cuts my grass, man!’ And literally – and Vince laughed .

‘And Vince goes, ‘alright, dump it!’”

Vansen signed a developmental contract with the WWE in May 2007. As mentioned earlier, he was set to be called up on SmackDown for a short storyline with the Undertaker. Nothing materialised however and was released from his contract on January 9, 2009.

Also read: MVP blasts fans that compare Omos to “awful” WWE Hall of Famer