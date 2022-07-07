“He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date” – WWE Hall Of Famer appreciates John Cena’s respectful nature

WWE Hall of Famer humorously stated that he’d love his daughter to date someone like John Cena considering how respectful Cena is as a person.

In the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed a lot about his friendship with John Cena. Although Kurt admitted that he and John were not very close as friends, their friendship had mutual respect.

Back in 2002, John Cena debuted as a rookie in the ruthless aggression era in a match with Kurt Angle. Kurt Angle then was already a huge name in the business. However, John Cena’s physique and athleticism got him a lot of respect from other superstars like Kurt Angle, Triple H, and The Undertaker. In the show, Kurt spoke profoundly about John’s character off-screen in the locker room.

Kurt admitted that he was impressed by John’s talent in the ring and behavior outside the ring. Angle believes that John is a complete package as he had the reputation of a respectful and friendly guy in the locker room. He later even joked he’d love his daughter to date someone like John Cena. Amusingly, The Olympic Gold medallist deemed Cena to have the qualities that would make him a perfect son-in-law.

“He wasn’t brash or quiet, but he got along with everybody,” said Angle. “Like I said before, he was really respectful and greeted everybody when he came into the room. You know, he was just a nice kid. You know what? He’s almost as close to perfect as there is, to be honest with you. He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date (laughs).”

Cena’s talent in the WWE has been regarded as almost perfect.

Kurt Angle recalls his first interaction with John Cena

John Cena today is one of the most globally recognized public figures. He has touched the fans from around the world. Interestingly, the leader of Cenation is a genuine real-life babyface with big muscles and an even bigger heart. According to Kurt Angle, his first interaction with John Cena was enough for Cena to gain his respect. Angle stated that before Cena’s debut match with him, Cena walked up to him backstage and introduced himself, and addressed Angle with the utmost respect.

“He came up to me very respectfully and said, ‘Hello, Mr. Angle, I’m John Cena; it’s a pleasure to meet you. I’m going to be working with you tonight. It’s going to be an honor to get into the ring with you.’ Very good kid. Very respectful.

Angle also stated that it was this night when Cena instantly made a fan out of him.

Cena is one of the most respected superstars in the world of pro wrestling. His dominant entry into the WWE made him a force to reckon with. Beyond his toughness in the ring, Cena is known to spend a great deal of his time and money on philanthropy.