Wrestling

“He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date” – WWE Hall Of Famer appreciates John Cena’s respectful nature

Kurt Angle said that he'd love his daughter to date someone like John Cena
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Austrian GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian Grand Prix?
Next Article
"He had the right qualities to take Indian cricket forward": When Sachin Tendulkar recommended Sourav Ganguly to be his vice-captain on 1999 Australian tour
WWE Latest News
Kurt Angle said that he'd love his daughter to date someone like John Cena
“He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date” – WWE Hall Of Famer appreciates John Cena’s respectful nature

WWE Hall of Famer humorously stated that he’d love his daughter to date someone like…