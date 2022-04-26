“Hey man, you’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena” – Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals secret about famous beer truck spray down on WWE RAW before Wrestlemania 15

Stone Cold Steve Austin recalled his famous beer truck spray down on WWE RAW before Wrestlemania 15 and revealed a secret about it.

In the recent past, WWE Superstar ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appeared on one of the episodes of BrewBound Podcast. The Texas Rattlesnake recalled various episodes from the past.

The wrestler admitted that in the past he often had a lot of crazy incidents to do. Steve Austin recalled one of the crazy incidents being the usage of the now-famous beer truck on WWE Raw to spray down The Corporation. The WWE wrestler also recalled an incident at the time of delivering the go-home promo for Rock during the event of WrestleMania 15.

“Well, you know, living on the road back in those days was a pretty wild time. A lot of times you got creative the day of.

I remember arriving at the building. Vince or somebody is saying, ‘Hey man, you’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena, and hose down The Rock.’

I bumped the ring with it, and the first 30 gallons that came out was actually beer, and then it turned into water,” said the wrestler.

Steve Austin continued saying,

“When you show up, and you hear all the crazy sh*t they’ve had me do. Whether it was Zambonis, beer trucks, driving cement trucks, filling in a corvette with cement, just totalling a brand new corvette, you know.

We were able to do so many fun things. It’s those moments that people will never forget. And, that beer truck was one of them.”

‘People just sh*t their pants,’ said Steve Austin

The Texas Rattlesnake also recollected the reason for the higher ratings during that period. He said that it was the roaster that increased the ratings. The Hall Of Famer stated that they were doing off-the-wall things regularly.

“As I stood on top of that beer truck delivering the go-home promo for Rock for WrestleMania 15. It was a hell of a night at the office. People just sh*t their pants. Because you just don’t see that every day. And that’s the kind of stuff we were doing.

Sh*t, it seemed like damn near every Monday night. We were doing something off the wall, and that’s why the ratings were so high. Well, I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the roster, we had a loaded roster with a lot of great creative, and we were just on a tear.”

The wrestler said that people loved it

Steve Austin also said that the people loved the when it came to spraying the audience down with the beer hose. The wrestler also remembered taking his head off due to the power that the beer was coming out of the hose.

“But you know what’s awesome? When you see the reaction, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s not something you practice. You do it on the spot, live, and you don’t know how it’s going to shake out.”

“So I am spraying Vince down, and him being the ultimate promoter starts swimming on the mat trying to get away.”

“I am spraying The Rock down. And, then at one time, I was doing to give myself a drink of beer. And that thing is on full throttle.

So, if you watch that back when I tip that thing up to try and take a drink from it. It’s pouring out almost the force of a fire hose. I almost took myself out of the game with that flow of beer and water. It was amazing. And, I had so much fun with my WWE career,” concluded the wrestler. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Click here to read more of WWE