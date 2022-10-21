Ronda Rousey Says Logan Winning at Crown Jewel Will Elevate Roman Reigns!

WORCESTER – YouTube star turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul, left, listens as Roman Reigns speaks in the ring during \”WWE Friday Night SmackDown\” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 10

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently pitched a new storyline idea for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

Ronda Rousey has been pretty rowdy recently when it comes to giving her opinions on matters concerning WWE. A few days ago, she posted a YouTube Blog where she talked about the lack of storylines for WWE’s female division.

Now, she has proposed a new storyline angle for the ongoing feud between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. While everyone keeps hoping Reigns would face The Rock at WrestleMania 39, Rousey has proposed an alternative.

Next month’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view will see The Tribal Chief putting his Undisputed Championship on the line against Logan Paul. And the most predicted outcome for the match is Roman will retain against the YouTube star. However, The Baddest Women on the Planet feels otherwise.

Ronda Rousey says she would have booked Logan Paul to defeat Roman Reigns

During her recent Youube Gaming Stream, Ronda Rousey talked about the upcoming Crown Jewel main event between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. She stated if she was booking the match, Logan would win. Rousey believes the YouTuber is currently a big draw and needs to be put over. By putting titles on Logan, she would have given him the legitimacy he requires right now.

Ronda Rousey also noted that Roman Reigns is out of opponents and by putting over Logan Paul, he will get that. In fact, she feels going back and forth with the YouTuber will elevate Reigns. She stated:

“Honestly… If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns… He’s one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over… legitimize him… That would give Roman Reigns something to do, and would actually elevate Roman Reigns…”

Now, whether feuding with Logan Paul will elevate Reigns or not is still debatable. But she didn’t stop at Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Rousey had a whole storyline going all the way to WrestleMania 39.

Ronda Rousey pitched The Bloodline vs Paul Brothers storyline idea

The SmackDown Women’s Champion stated that she would have booked Logan Paul strong at the Crown Jewel PPV. Ronda Rousey would have made Bloodline interfere in the match, and then, his brother Jake Paul would come and even the odds. Rousey would put the Undisputed Titles on Logan Paul and then continue the feud differently.

Ronda Rousey stated that she will make Paul Brothers the Undisputed Tag Team Champions as well. She will put all the gold on Paul Brothers and then make Roman Reigns and his Bloodline fight to win it back. In this way, Ronda Rousey had a whole new storyline planned up until WrestleMania 39.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.