Becky Lynch reveals she was supposed to face Bayley at Wrestlemania 37. The Man had been out of WWE since May 11 2020following her real life pregnancy.

Becky Lynch is one of the most well known names in the world of professional wrestling. Fans had been awaiting her WWE return from the moment she announced her pregnancy and relinquished her RAW Women’s Championship.

That return eventually took place at SummerSlam where she squashed Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 26 seconds. However, according to the man herself, her comeback was originally scheduled to take place much earlier.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Lynch revealed that WWE originally planned for her to return at Wrestlemania and face Bayley.

She confirmed that the match was in the works. Unfortunately, things obviously didn’t go as planned. The match had to be nixed and replaced with Bayley appearing in various segments with Hall of Famers and the hosts, Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan instead before getting her comeuppance at the hands of the Bella Twins.

Lynch also revealed that her comeback was then set to take place in October likely after the WWE Draft. However, WWE called her the week of SummerSlam and that’s how she eventually made her WWE return at the biggest party of the summer.

Alex McCarthy wrote a brief summary of his chat with Lynch.

“Becky Lynch just told me she was originally good to go for WrestleMania and it was discussed she’d face Bayley. That didn’t happen (obviously) and then she was meant to return in October before WWE called her the week of SummerSlam. Pretty upset didn’t get Lynch v Bayley.”

Lynch is set to defend her title against Belair at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

